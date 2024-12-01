Anthony Kim Moves Up Over 2,200 OWGR Spots After Earning Points For The First Time In 12 Years
Kim made the cut and recorded a decent finish at the Asian Tour's International Series Qatar - sending him flying up the Official World Golf Rankings...
LIV Golf's Anthony Kim has jumped up more than 2,200 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings after finishing T37th at the Asian Tour's International Series Qatar.
The American - who was one of 18 LIV players competing in this week's penultimate International Series tournament - opened up with a one-under-par 71 on Wednesday before backing that up with a level-par score on Thursday.
And after making a cut for the first time in 12 years by two strokes, Kim confidently predicted it would only be "a matter of time" until he is contending for titles once again.
Speaking to Gulf News, Kim said: "I know a lot of people have probably seen my last year and don't think that's possible [contending on Sundays], but I think it’s going to happen. I 100% believe in myself, and I think it's just a matter of time.
“Obviously, the results aren't what I wanted so far, but I think I am ahead of schedule."
And that could well be true as Kim responded to a one-over 73 in round three with another 71 on Saturday to end alongside fellow LIV golfers, Jinichiro Kozuma and Matt Jones and collect a little more than $14,500 in prize money.
Plus - crucially for Kim - for the first time since the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he also scooped OWGR points. LIV events do not offer OWGR points after the 54-hole league withdrew its application for OWGR accreditation back in March.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Although the 0.36805 points Kim bagged on the Asian Tour appear insignificant, they moved him up from 4,595th to 2,314 - a grand total of 2,281 places.
In context for the enigmatic former PGA Tour player, a T37th result was made even more impressive when it is considered that this was Kim's first competitive appearance since the season-ending LIV Golf Individual Championship in Chicago between September 13-15.
He finished the campaign without picking up a single point in 11 events as a LIV Golf League wildcard, but Kim did manage to bank almost $1 million due to the PIF-backed circuit's desire to offer guaranteed prize money.
Although there was no top-24 finish for the Californian in LIV and he missed the cut by eight shots at the Asian Tour's International Series Macau back in March, the 39-year-old's results did steadily improve as the year wore on.
Kim managed to record a season-best finish of 36th at LIV Golf Greenbrier in August and has now backed that up with an encouraging result in the 144-player field.
His next start will arrive at the Asian Tour's season-ending PIF Saudi International (December 4-7) as one of 44 LIV golfers in the 120-man field at Riyadh Golf Club.
Players will be competing for the lion's share of a $5 million prize purse in Saudi Arabia, with many hoping to do well as they aim to top the International Series Rankings - a position that, if not held by an already-exempt player, will offer a full-time spot in the LIV Golf League next term.
As it stands, the RangeGoats' Peter Uihlein leads the way after he won the International Series Qatar. If the American holds on, he would deny the Asian Tour's 2024 Order of Merit champion, John Catlin - who has been out in front for much of the campaign after two International Series triumphs so far.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
South Korean Legend Wins 65th Title Of Pro Career After Runaway Battle At Women's Australian Open
Jiyai Shin ended Ashleigh Buhai's run of Women's Australian Open victories by claiming the second of her own incredible career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ryggs Johnston Caps Off Extraordinary Few Weeks By Winning Australian Open In Second-Ever DP World Tour Start
The American rookie triumphed by three strokes at Kingston Heath Golf Club to land his first pro title and qualify for The Open at Royal Portrush next year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Watch: Asian Tour Pro's Incredible Slam Dunk Hole-In-One
Stefano Mazzoli made his first ever career hole-in-one in some style, with a slam dunk ace during the International Series Qatar
By Paul Higham Published
-
'So Much More Than Getting Paid' - Patrick Reed Against Ryder Cup Player Payments
Captain America himself Patrick Reed is against players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, saying they shouldn't need money to take part in the iconic event
By Paul Higham Published
-
Could LIV Golf And DP World Tour Do Their Own Deal?
A report from Bloomberg suggests LIV Golf is weighing up doing a separate deal with the DP World Tour to help both coexist together
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golfer Explains Why Men's Pro Golfers Should All Be Thanking Greg Norman
Marc Leishman says pro golfers on both LIV and the PGA Tour should be thanking Greg Norman for all the extra cash he's brought into the game for them
By Paul Higham Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The International Series Qatar
Peter Uihlein eased to victory in Qatar, but he wasn't the only LIV golfer to have a strong tournament, with several finishing not far behind him on the leaderboard
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Anthony Kim Targets Title Challenges After First Made Cut in 12 Years
Anthony Kim says it's "just a matter of time" before he starts contending for titles again after making his first professional cut in 12 years at the International Series Qatar
By Paul Higham Published
-
Is Greg Norman Set To Be Replaced As LIV Golf CEO?
Talk is gathering pace about Greg Norman being replaced as LIV Golf CEO by former American sports executive Scott O'Neil
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch: Wild Celebrations As Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One Over House On Day 16 Of Trying
The LIV Golf star has been posting daily video updates of his attempts to make an ace over his house - and he finally got there on day 16
By Mike Hall Published