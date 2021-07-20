Learn more about Zimbabwean Scott Vincent with these facts.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Scott Vincent

Scott Vincent will represent Zimbabwe for the fourth time in his combined amateur and professional career at the Tokyo Olympic Games after qualifying as one of the 60 men’s players.

Below, we discover more things you should know about Scott Vincent.

1. Vincent was born in Harare in Zimbabwe, on 20 May 1992.

He now lives in Colorado, USA.

2. The Zimbabwean is affectionately nicknamed “Mhondoro” in his home nation’s golf circles, due to his exploits on the course.

Mhondoro relates to both the lion and the guardian spirit of the tribe, indicating his fearlessness and attitude.

3. Vincent’s dad introduced him to golf, before Chapman Golf Club head professional and Zimbabwe Golf Association national coach Roger Bayliss further developed his game while still a junior.

4. The Olympics will be the fourth time that Vincent has represented Zimbabwe, his second in a professional setting.

He played in the Eisenhower Trophy in both 2010 and 2012 for his country as an amateur, before competing at the 2018 World Cup of Golf for Zimbabwe too.

5. Scott won the 2014 Players Amateur at 22-years-old, and then turned professional a year later in 2015.

6. The Zimbawean has competed on six tours throughout his career, including the PGA Tour Canada, Japan Challenge Tour, Sunshine Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Asian Tour, and the European Tour.

He currently plays on the latter two tours.

7. In his debut season in 2016 on the Asian Tour, he won Rookie of the Year.

Despite this achievement, he is yet to win on the Tour, finishing runner-up on five occasions.

8. He had to wait until 2019 for his sole professional victory, which he achieved at the Landic Challenge 7 on the Japan Challenge Tour.

9. A T3 finish at the Dunlop Phoenix in 2019 saw Vincent climb to his highest position of 129th on the Official World Golf Rankings.