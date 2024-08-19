Anthony Kim Records Best Finish Since Comeback At LIV Golf Greenbrier
The American - who returned from a 12-year hiatus in February - also carded his joint-lowest round of the season so far at Greenbrier
Anthony Kim's ever-improving return to pro golf took another positive step last weekend after the American's highest finish to date in the LIV Golf League.
Kim ended LIV Golf Greenbrier in 36th place on six-under-par for the tournament, higher than the likes of Dean Burmester, Carlos Ortiz, Adrian Meronk, and Anirban Lahiri - all of whom are in the lock zone as things stand.
Rounds of one-under and even par opened up the event for the 39-year-old, and his joint-best LIV Golf score of five-under on Sunday fired him up the leaderboard to end.
The former PGA Tour player began Sunday's final round with a bogey on his first hole before carving out six birdies over the remainder of his day to end on a high.
Kim teed it up competitively for the first time in 12 years at LIV Golf Jeddah in March, and it took him some time to rediscover his touch, with five consecutive rounds over par prior to carding five-under at LIV Golf Hong Kong on just his second appearance.
Since LIV Golf Miami, where Kim finished 21-over for the week and in 53rd, the Californian has slowly but surely improved his results and appears to be heading in the right direction golf-wise, just as his debut season with the PIF-backed circuit is coming to an end.
Before LIV Golf UK, the American insisted he was committing to more shots and - as a result - felt he would carry on getting better as time passes.
He said: “Obviously extremely disappointed with my finish in Spain, but I’ve come a long way in a short period of time. I’m hoping that it keeps trending in that direction, and I could start seeing some better results.
“I'm committing to more shots. I would say I was probably committing to 50% of my shots until Nashville, and then probably I would say it's closer to 65, 70%. And that's kind of where I'm at right now."
And, replying to one fan on X (formerly Twitter) recently, Kim stated he has a "burning desire" to return to the top once he has a few more competitive reps under his belt.
Don’t let me showing my family and appreciating this life on SM fool u. I have a burning desire to get back to a high level and even better w a clear mind. I will get there and when I get I will be more prepared than everMay 9, 2024
Kim said: "Don’t let me showing my family and appreciating this life on [social media] fool u. I have a burning desire to get back to a high level and even better with a clear mind. I will get there and when I [do] I will be more prepared than ever."
Kim, who is a Wildcard alongside Hudson Swafford and cannot be relegated at the end of the season, has earned just north of $800,000 this year and is 55th out of 58 on the LIV Golf money list.
Although Jon Rahm leads the way in the points standings with just one event to go this term, second-place Joaquin Niemann tops the money list with $14.5 million - some $13.7 million more than Kim.
|Event
|Finish
|Jeddah
|53rd
|Hong Kong
|50th
|Miami
|53rd
|Adelaide
|54th (WD)
|Singapore
|T52nd
|Houston
|T48th
|Nashville
|T46th
|Andalucia
|T49th
|UK
|T46th
|Greenbrier
|36th
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
