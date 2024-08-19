Anthony Kim Records Best Finish Since Comeback At LIV Golf Greenbrier

Anthony Kim's ever-improving return to pro golf took another positive step last weekend after the American's highest finish to date in the LIV Golf League.

Kim ended LIV Golf Greenbrier in 36th place on six-under-par for the tournament, higher than the likes of Dean Burmester, Carlos Ortiz, Adrian Meronk, and Anirban Lahiri - all of whom are in the lock zone as things stand.

Rounds of one-under and even par opened up the event for the 39-year-old, and his joint-best LIV Golf score of five-under on Sunday fired him up the leaderboard to end.

The former PGA Tour player began Sunday's final round with a bogey on his first hole before carving out six birdies over the remainder of his day to end on a high.

Kim teed it up competitively for the first time in 12 years at LIV Golf Jeddah in March, and it took him some time to rediscover his touch, with five consecutive rounds over par prior to carding five-under at LIV Golf Hong Kong on just his second appearance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since LIV Golf Miami, where Kim finished 21-over for the week and in 53rd, the Californian has slowly but surely improved his results and appears to be heading in the right direction golf-wise, just as his debut season with the PIF-backed circuit is coming to an end.

Before LIV Golf UK, the American insisted he was committing to more shots and - as a result - felt he would carry on getting better as time passes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He said: “Obviously extremely disappointed with my finish in Spain, but I’ve come a long way in a short period of time. I’m hoping that it keeps trending in that direction, and I could start seeing some better results.

“I'm committing to more shots. I would say I was probably committing to 50% of my shots until Nashville, and then probably I would say it's closer to 65, 70%. And that's kind of where I'm at right now."

And, replying to one fan on X (formerly Twitter) recently, Kim stated he has a "burning desire" to return to the top once he has a few more competitive reps under his belt.

Don’t let me showing my family and appreciating this life on SM fool u. I have a burning desire to get back to a high level and even better w a clear mind. I will get there and when I get I will be more prepared than everMay 9, 2024

Kim said: "Don’t let me showing my family and appreciating this life on [social media] fool u. I have a burning desire to get back to a high level and even better with a clear mind. I will get there and when I [do] I will be more prepared than ever."

Kim, who is a Wildcard alongside Hudson Swafford and cannot be relegated at the end of the season, has earned just north of $800,000 this year and is 55th out of 58 on the LIV Golf money list.

Although Jon Rahm leads the way in the points standings with just one event to go this term, second-place Joaquin Niemann tops the money list with $14.5 million - some $13.7 million more than Kim.