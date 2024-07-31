Adrien Dumont De Chassart Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Rookie

Following the likes of Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters, Adrian Dumont de Chassart is the latest Belgian player to begin making a name for himself in the game after he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

In June, it was also confirmed that he would travel to Paris alongside Detry to compete at the Olympics in the men’s golf tournament. Here are some things you might not know about the rookie.

1. Adrien Dumont de Chassart was born in Villers-la-Ville in Belgium on 1 March 2000.

2. He began playing around the age of six, when he would cycle to his local golf course, around a mile from his home.

3. During that time, his dad instilled in him the importance of a good short game – not surprisingly, that’s an aspect of his game that stands out today.

4. At the age of 15, Dumont de Chassart won the Orange Bowl in Miami, a Major for under 18s.

5. In 2019, he won the Belgium Male Amateur Golfer of the Year award.

6. Two years later, he finished third at the European Amateur Championships.

7. He studied at the University of Illinois between 2018 and 2023.

8. While there, he was part of the international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2021 and 2022.

9. In 2021, he was named co-Big Ten Golfer of The Year, the 12th from the university to win the award and the first since Nick Hardy three years beforehand,

10. His maiden Major appearance came at the 2022 US Open at the Country Club of Brookline after coming through qualification, although he missed the cut.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart made his Major debut at the 2022 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Dumont de Chassart turned professional in June 2023.

12. His pro career got off to a dream start when he won on his debut, taking the honors in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

13. The week after, he finished runner-up at the Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Kansas Wichita Open to earn his PGA Tour card.

14. Ultimately, he began his pro career with six successive Korn Ferry Tour top-10s – a new record.

Dumont de Chassart won the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am on his professional debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Dumont de Chassart made his first PGA Tour start as a member at the January 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut.

16. His first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour came with T6 at the Puerto Rico Open.

17. In June 2024, it was confirmed his would be in the men’s Olympics field for the tournament at Le Golf National in Paris.

18. He lives in Jacksonville, Florida.

19. In addition to golf, he enjoys playing tennis, soccer and basketball.

20. His favorite athlete is Tiger Woods.