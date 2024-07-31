Adrien Dumont De Chassart Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Rookie
The Belgian has made a flying start to his professional career – here are some things you may not be familiar with about him
Following the likes of Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters, Adrian Dumont de Chassart is the latest Belgian player to begin making a name for himself in the game after he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.
In June, it was also confirmed that he would travel to Paris alongside Detry to compete at the Olympics in the men’s golf tournament. Here are some things you might not know about the rookie.
1. Adrien Dumont de Chassart was born in Villers-la-Ville in Belgium on 1 March 2000.
2. He began playing around the age of six, when he would cycle to his local golf course, around a mile from his home.
3. During that time, his dad instilled in him the importance of a good short game – not surprisingly, that’s an aspect of his game that stands out today.
4. At the age of 15, Dumont de Chassart won the Orange Bowl in Miami, a Major for under 18s.
5. In 2019, he won the Belgium Male Amateur Golfer of the Year award.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Two years later, he finished third at the European Amateur Championships.
7. He studied at the University of Illinois between 2018 and 2023.
8. While there, he was part of the international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2021 and 2022.
9. In 2021, he was named co-Big Ten Golfer of The Year, the 12th from the university to win the award and the first since Nick Hardy three years beforehand,
10. His maiden Major appearance came at the 2022 US Open at the Country Club of Brookline after coming through qualification, although he missed the cut.
11. Dumont de Chassart turned professional in June 2023.
12. His pro career got off to a dream start when he won on his debut, taking the honors in the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
13. The week after, he finished runner-up at the Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Kansas Wichita Open to earn his PGA Tour card.
14. Ultimately, he began his pro career with six successive Korn Ferry Tour top-10s – a new record.
15. Dumont de Chassart made his first PGA Tour start as a member at the January 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut.
16. His first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour came with T6 at the Puerto Rico Open.
17. In June 2024, it was confirmed his would be in the men’s Olympics field for the tournament at Le Golf National in Paris.
18. He lives in Jacksonville, Florida.
19. In addition to golf, he enjoys playing tennis, soccer and basketball.
20. His favorite athlete is Tiger Woods.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why Is Bryson DeChambeau Not At The Olympics?
The World No.9 won his second US Open in June, yet he did not make the American's Olympic golf squad...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Olympic Golf Is The Perfect Opportunity To Try A New Format... And I've Got 4 Ingenious Ideas
Every week we watch golf tournaments that repeat the same four-round, 72-hole script... but should we be trying something different to engage a new audience?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Matteo Manassero Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The Italian made a sensational start to his career before a long slump in form, but now he's back, and here are 20 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alejandro Tosti Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Alejandro Tosti's profile has been on the rise since earning his PGA Tour card for 2024, and he represents Argentina at the Olympics - here are some facts about the player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Akshay Bhatia's Girlfriend?
Bhatia's fiancée was once his caddie despite knowing "nothing about golf" when they first met...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Eric Cole What's In The Bag?
We take a look into the bag of 2023 PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year, Eric Cole
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Nick Dunlap What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the clubs that the record-breaking young American is currently using...
By Dan Parker Published
-
Matthieu Pavon What's In The Bag?
We take a look at what clubs the first French PGA Tour winner is currently using...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Jake Knapp What's In The Bag?
We take a look into the bag of winning PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Who Is Akshay Bhatia's Caddie?
Who currently carries the bag for American, Akshay Bhatia? We take a look here
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated