7 Big Names NBC Has Auditioned As Search To Replace Paul Azinger Continues

NBC Sports' search for Paul Azinger's long-term replacement as lead golf analyst continues, with an ever-growing list of household names filling in on its coverage since towards the end of 2023.

The American broadcaster made the decision to move on from Azinger in November while the two parties were reportedly in the middle of negotiating a new contract, consequently bringing to an end a five-year relationship after the Ryder Cup in Italy.

During the PGA Tour's mini break before Christmas, it was stated that NBC would operate a rolling audition process to find Azinger's long-term successor, with Front Office Sports reporting that "NBC Sports plans to rotate multiple analysts over the coming months."

A whole host of names were tipped to be on the shortlist at the time of Azinger's exit, but below are the lucky handful who have stepped up to the plate so far.

Who Are The NBC Sports Golf Team For PGA Tour Events?

PAUL MCGINLEY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An experienced and well-respected analyst for the likes of Sky Sports and the Golf Channel already, McGinley was handed the chance to audition first during Tiger Woods' latest professional comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last November.

And at the PNC Championship in December, the former Ryder Cup-winning captain shared lead-analyst responsibilities with Geoff Ogilvy.

McGinley has also been a key figure on the Golf Channel's 'Live At' section - which features the Irishman alongside Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discussing the game's biggest talking points.

GEOFF OGILVY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Geoff Ogilvy would have been a very popular choice with fans, had his brief audition before Christmas bloomed into anything more permanent.

However, while Ogilvy did briefly pop into the booth at the PNC Championship, ultimately, it was later reported by Sports Business Journal that the Australian was "unlikely" to replace Azinger - despite conversations around a potential deal having taken place.

KEVIN KISNER

Kevin Kisner (right) and Smylie Kaufman reporting for NBC Sports at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

When he's not accidentally pinging golf balls off of influencer's heads, current PGA Tour pro Kisner is filling his time with competing on the US-based circuit and working for NBC as a reporter.

Kisner has twice acted as Azinger's possible successor this year, first at the season-opening Sentry in Hawaii and then later at the WM Phoenix Open - where he held a special role alongside Smylie Kaufman on the Saturday.

The Georgia man has proved a hit with fans in his couple of turns so far, and will be remembered for his gentle ribbing of Jordan Spieth following a missed putt at The Sentry.

CURT BYRUM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An ex-PGA Tour pro and already a stalwart of the NBC Sports team, Byrum was lead analyst at the Sony Open in Hawaii as Grayson Murray recorded an emotional victory.

He has been in the booth as an analyst and an announcer throughout this season and will continue to state his case from the inside, should he want the job full-time.

BRANDEL CHAMBLEE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another member of the Golf Channel stable with plenty of previous broadcasting experience, Chamblee filled in across Nick Dunlap's extraordinary win at The American Express during mid-January.

Never one to pull any punches when expressing his opinion, the 61-year-old former pro is likely to remain a part of the NBC Sports team no matter what and could yet be handed the main headset.

JIM 'BONES' MACKAY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas' caddie recently stepped up and made history during the Mexico Open - won by Jake Knapp - after becoming the first active caddie ever to serve as the main color-commentator for the broadcaster.

While 'Bones' was once again very popular among fans for his unique insight as a veteran tour caddie (he was also a reporter in between leaving Phil Mickelson and joining Thomas' team), Mackay is very unlikely to take up the chair full-time after stating his wish to continue looping for Thomas for a while yet.

LUKE DONALD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain is stepping into NBC's booth over the course of the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, although he is most unlikely to become Azinger's permanent replacement given he is still playing himself and he has a fairly important job to do at Bethpage Black in 2025 as well.

Yet, while the network takes stock and decides where it goes next in terms of its lead analyst role, Donald will be a perfectly steady hand to hold the fort down.