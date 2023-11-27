20 Things You Didn't Know About Paul McGinley

1. His full name is Paul Noel McGinley.

2. McGinley won four European Tour titles as a player between 1996 and 2005 - including the Volvo Masters, a Tour Championship event, where he beat Sergio Garcia by two strokes.

3. McGinley attended United States International University in San Diego.

4. McGinley met his wife, Allison Shapcott, at university. The pair got married in 1996 and have three children.

5. McGinley's wife is a former Ladies European Tour player who also represented England.

6. He was born on 16 December, 1966 in Dublin, Ireland.

7. Following three amateur wins in his home country, McGinley turned professional in 1991.

8. McGinley played at 30 Majors and made the cut 15 times - recording a highest finish at the 2004 PGA Championship when he tied for sixth.

9. McGinley is currently working as a commentator/analyst for Sky Sports in the UK and for Golf Channel in the US, where the 'Live At' section sees him, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss the game's biggest current talking points.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He won three consecutive Ryder Cups with Team Europe between 2002-06, securing 4.5 points from his nine matches and remaining undefeated across three singles matches and two fourballs matches. At the 2002 event at The Belfry, McGinley made a 10-foot putt on 18 against Jim Furyk to score the crucial half-point Europe required.

11. After serving as a vice-captain at both the 2010 and 2012 Ryder Cups, McGinley was named captain for the team competition at Gleneagles in 2014 - becoming the first Irishman to do so. His squad beat Tom Watson's dozen 16.5 - 11.5.

12. McGinley played in the 1991 Walker Cup for Great Britain and Ireland.

13. McGinley has a degree in International Business and a Diploma in Marketing.

14. His highest world-ranking position was 18th (30 October, 2005).

Paul McGinley (bottom row - third from right) sat next to Sir Alex Ferguson and Team Europe's 2014 squad at Gleneagles (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. McGinley won the World Cup for Ireland with Padraig Harrington in 1997.

16. McGinley represented Europe in team events on 14 occasions as a player, vice-captain and captain, winning 13 times.

17. He was made an Executive Fellow at London Business School, the first sportsman ever awarded the honour.

18. McGinley occasionally features on the Legends European Seniors Tour.

19. He has designed courses through his 'McGinley Golf Course Architecture and Design' company.

20. McGinley is a former DP World Tour board member and a current member of the Ryder Cup executive committee.