‘Could Someone Else Have Done A Better Job? Absolutely’ - Assessing Jay Monahan’s Tenure As PGA Tour Commissioner

After nine years at the helm of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan is set to step down as the Commissioner of the PGA Tour and will be replaced by former NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp.

Coming into the role back in 2017, Monahan has overseen some huge moments and changes in the golf landscape, highlighted by a global pandemic in 2020, as well as the rise of the LIV Golf League just 18 months later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's had his critics in the form of both players and golf fans alike, but how would we rate the job that Monahan has done during his tenure?

Well, as he steps down from his position as CEO at the end of 2026, we look back and reflect on his work, with four Golf Monthly writers putting their thoughts to paper.

Elliott Heath News Editor

Monahan Grade: B+

Unfortunately for Jay Monahan, his premiership will be remembered for the emergence of LIV Golf, so he has to take some responsibility for the rival circuit along with the fractured landscape the men’s game finds itself in.

He did not take the call from the Saudis initially, he did not keep his players happy enough to remain on the Tour and he then decided to make a ‘framework agreement’ with the Saudi PIF behind his players’ backs after saying things like “have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?”

Three years later, he still has not been able to complete the deal, which I’m not sure certain big name players even want, anyway. It was a difficult situation for the PGA Tour, admittedly, and all things considered you have to say that the circuit is in a very good spot.

The PGA Tour has seen a significant increase in TV viewership through 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has eventually found a way to keep his stars and perhaps even made some of the ones who left want back in. He helped bring in a $1.5bn investment from the Strategic Sports Group and there are a number of things he will likely be very proud of after the pandemic and LIV entering the market.

The product is improving, PGA Tour University has been a success, The Players Championship is growing in stature despite Rahm, DeChambeau and co. leaving the Tour, TV ratings look solid, purses continue to increase and the future seems bright.

He has done well to allow players more influence on the Tour and, ultimately, can walk away from a circuit that is in great financial health and remains atop the golfing pyramid. Things certainly aren’t perfect at Ponte Vedra Beach and there’s lots for Brian Rolapp to get stuck into, but Monahan gets a pass from me.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

Monahan Grade: C

It's quite hard to make a full assessment of someone's tenure when you don't truly know what's gone on behind the scenes, but I think it's fair to say Monahan has struggled to navigate the PGA Tour boat through choppy waters. That said, I think most people would have found it similarly tricky.

When a new competitor, determined to make a huge impact, arrives on the scene and throws limitless money around, it's clearly going to be extremely difficult. I do, however, think he's responsible for a number of questionable decisions and I don't think he's been the strong, charismatic leader the Tour has been crying out for during this era of tumult.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His decision to proceed with the merger announcement despite not having anything approaching a cogent plan was at best an oversight and at worst incredibly reckless.

I think he's been too easily influenced by Rory McIlroy and perhaps not looked out for the best interests of the Tour as a whole. What's more, he signed off on the introduction of the Signature Events, which I believe have made the PGA Tour even worse.

To his credit, he's kept the Tour in a strong financial position, refused to cede ground to the Saudis, reshaped the administrative side of the organisation and brought in investment from the Strategic Sports group, but could someone else have done a better job? My view is absolutely.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Monahan Grade: C-

I've gone back-and-forth trying to weigh up the positives and negatives of Monahan's run as CEO and, overall, I'd say there's more bad moments than good.

Guiding the PGA Tour through a global pandemic was commendable, especially with the various rules and regulations. Then there's also the deals with SSG and leaving the Tour in a stronger financial position than when he joined it which, again, is all positive.

However, although it's hard to determine the full story of what's going on behind the scenes, I feel that's where Monahan has not shone. Certainly, he's not been the beacon of strength that was needed when the PIF came onto the scene.

Monahan and the Governor of PIF Yasir Al-Rumayyan during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

To not even accept a call from them was bizarre, but to then go behind the backs of players who had defended the PGA Tour continuously, without so much as a comment, was baffling and weak. If he had picked up the phone there and then we wouldn't have had to endure the last four years of what has felt like a scene from Keystone Cops crossed with Mad Max.

Introducing Signature Events, the Player Impact Program and TGL feels like money down the drain and a distraction from the little progress being made with the framework agreement. That money could have been spent elsewhere, especially as PGA Tour card numbers are being reduced from 125 to 100, showing that perhaps they are only wanting to cater to the 1%, not the 99%.

Overall, there are positives to Monahan's tenure, but I feel he could, and should, have been replaced a few years ago.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Monahan Rating: C

Monahan did plenty of good things for the PGA Tour during his time in charge, such as successfully navigating the circuit through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, securing a billion dollar investment and continuing to give the green light to multiple innovative ideas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, his U-turn over LIV and the PIF, seemingly without reason, will forever leave a bad taste in my mouth whenever his name is mentioned. Then there was the reduction to the number of players who retain their cards each year, alterations to the schedule which felt forced and did not improve the product, plus the general silence through tough times.

Overall, it felt as though Monahan's entire stint was one step forward and another in the opposite direction. We can only hope Brian Rolapp doesn't make the same mistakes.