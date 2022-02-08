18 Things You Didn’t Know About Brandel Chamblee

From his professional playing career to his work as a pundit, here are 18 things you might not know about Brandel Chamblee.

1 Brandel Chamblee was born on 2 July 1962 in St Louis, Missouri.

2 He graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Speech Communication.

3 He is a three-time All-American (a hypothetical sports team made up of the best student players) at the University of Texas

4 Chamblee turned professional in 1985.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5 He has one PGA Tour victory to his name – the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open.

6 Another significant career victory of Chamblee’s was the 1990 Ben Hogan New England Classic on the Web.com Tour.

7 His best Major performance came in 1999 when he shared the lead after the first round of The Masters. He finished the tournament tied for 18th.

8 During a 15-year professional career, Chamblee finished within the top-100 on the PGA Tour money list for seven consecutive years.

9 The highest world ranking Chamblee achieved in his career was 57th.

10 Chamblee fathered four children with his ex-wife Karen. One of them, Braeden, died as an infant in 2000.

11 Following donations from parties including the PGA, the couple set up a memorial playground in Braeden’s name at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

12 Chamblee lost his PGA Tour card in 2003, so instead turned his attention to a career in the media.

13 He has worked on the Golf Channel since 2004 and is currently the lead studio analyst.

14 He lives in Phoenix, Arizona with his wife Bailey Chamblee, who also works on the Golf Channel as co-host of Morning Drive.

15 In 2016, he released a New York Times best-seller, the Anatomy of Greatness: Lessons From the Best Golf Swings in History.

16 Chamblee resurrected his professional golf career in 2018, joining the PGA Tour Champions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17 Chamblee is known for his outspoken opinions and has described Phil Mickelson as a “highly paid ventriloquist.”

18 Chamblee has around 215,000 Twitter followers. However, he estimates he’s blocked around 6,000 people on the platform.