NBC To Hold ‘Rolling Auditions’ To Find Paul Azinger Replacement

NBC Sports is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to find Paul Azinger's replacement as Lead Analyst on the broadcaster's golf coverage.

Azinger did not have his contract extended by the network following October's Ryder Cup finale, and it was later reported by Sports Illustrated that the 2008 Team USA Ryder Cup captain was in the middle of negotiating a new deal when the decision to part ways was made.

Paul McGinley filled in on a temporary basis during Tiger Woods' latest professional comeback at the Hero World Challenge and could remain on the shortlist along with several other high-profile names such as Kevin Kisner, Justin Leonard, Brad Faxon, Brandel Chamblee, David Duval, and Geoff Ogilvy.

Front Office Sports is reporting that "NBC Sports plans to rotate multiple analysts over the coming months" rather than hiring an immediate replacement for Azinger without completing due diligence on the new hire.

Whoever is brought on board would sit alongside play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks in the 18th-hole broadcast booth and operate in a role that legendary commentator Johnny Miller excelled in for nearly 30 years.

The first man to step into the auditioning process will be four-time PGA Tour winner, Kisner. The 39-year-old will serve as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of the season-opening Sentry tournament in Hawaii from January 4-7. Kisner's second audition, so to speak, will occur at the hotly-anticipated Waste Management Phoenix Open between February 8-11.

“I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences,” NBC’s lead golf producer Tommy Roy said in a statement.

Kevin Kisner (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We think his style will translate well to the viewers at home and we’re excited to have him join the NBC Sports broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open.”

Ogilvy was another popular name to be touted recently, although the Australian would likely only stand in for a handful of the network's bigger events. Should NBC want to follow in the footsteps of rival broadcasters by appointing a Major champion as their Lead Analyst (Trevor Immelman for CBS Sports and Andy North for ESPN), that would give Leonard and Duval an immediate point on the board thanks to their Open Championship victories in 1997 and 2001, respectively.

According to Front Office Sports, NBC want to formerly announce Azinger's replacement prior to the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) in June, therefore fans could witness up to six months of rotation in the NBC booth.