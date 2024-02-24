Report: Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald Set For Mini Run As NBC Sports Lead Analyst

Former World No.1 Luke Donald is expected to become the latest temporary addition to NBC Sports' golf coverage in the coming weeks, according to Sports Business Journal.

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain continues to occasionally play DP World Tour and PGA Tour events, but with a gap in his schedule coming up, the 46-year-old will be filling in as Paul Azinger's replacement at both the Cognizant Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational during the PGA Tour's Florida Swing.

Per SBJ, an announcement is due to take place on either Saturday or Sunday at the Mexico Open, with Donald likely to play a role in NBC/Golf Channel coverage during Thursday's play at the Cognizant Classic before joining host Dan Hicks as part of a two-man crew in the booth at the weekend.

Justin Thomas' caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay is currently fulfilling the position of lead analyst for NBC after the American opted to take this week off following a busy run of tournaments.

Mackay, who has previous experience as an on-course reporter, took the opportunity to become the first active caddie ever to serve as the main color-commentator for NBC when he joined Hicks in the booth at Vidanta.

The American broadcaster has operated a 'rolling audition' as it searches for a long-term replacement to Azinger - who left the company following last year's Ryder Cup.

Donald should become the sixth different voice to fill the airwaves since that point, with another Ryder Cup captain for Team Europe having been the first before Christmas.

Former NBC lead analyst, Paul Azinger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul McGinley temporarily stepped up during Tiger Woods' long-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge late last year, PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner has twice had a go (The Sentry and WM Phoenix Open), Curt Byrum was lead analyst at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee filled in across Nick Dunlap's extraordinary win at The American Express.

The popular figure of Geoff Ogilvy had reportedly been discussed as another potential candidate in the NBC booth, but SBJ is saying that that now seems "unlikely" - despite conversations having taken place.

Meanwhile, both Donald and Mackay will almost certainly not be considered for the NBC position on a full-time basis, with the caddie previously stating that he was not interested in leaving Thomas' bag any time soon and the current Team Europe boss otherwise engaged with captaincy and playing duties.