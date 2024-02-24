Who Is Jim 'Bones' Mackay? 15 Facts You Didn't Know
Get to know American caddie Jim Mackay via these 15 facts about his life and career in the game
Jim 'Bones' Mackay is widely considered to be one of the best - and most well-known - caddies on the PGA Tour due to his longevity in the game and his success alongside his professional playing partners.
But if you're not that familiar with him or would like to know even more, then keep reading to discover something new.
1. Mackay was born in Redhill, Surrey, England on May 8, 1965.
2. He and his family moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida when Mackay was seven years old.
3. Mackay learned to play golf at his local municipal golf course in New Smyrna Beach, which was free to play after 3pm. He would ride down there on his bike, clean golf carts in order to hit range balls, and then go out onto the course after 3pm. Mackay revealed he would do that "360 days a year."
4. Mackay played golf for Columbus State University.
5. After working in the pro shop and bag room at Columbus' Green Island Country Club, he met the legendary Larry Mize, who lived in the area.
6. Mackay was set to accept a job at a bank after graduating, right as Mize and his former caddie split up. Despite initially being turned down after asking to become Mize's caddie, Mackay "wore him down" and later agreed a two-season deal with the 1987 Masters champion.
7. Mackay's nickname is 'Bones' after former Masters winner Fred Couples forgot the 6-foot 4-inch man's name in 1990.
8. Mackay is currently two-time Major winner, Justin Thomas' caddie. A job he has held since September 2021.
9. The English-born looper worked with Phil Mickelson for 25 years from 1992 and was on the bag for five of the left-hander's six Major victories.
10. 'Bones' has also caddied for Scott Simpson and Curtis Strange on the PGA Tour.
11. Mackay had double knee-replacement surgery in October 2016.
12. After splitting with Mickelson in 2017, Mackay filled in as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports throughout the rest of the season.
13. Mackay lives in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife, Jennifer (Olsen) - who he married in 2002. Jen is a friend of Phil Mickelson's wife, Amy.
14. In 2024, Mackay became the first full-time PGA Tour caddie to sign on for a regular tournament broadcasting role.
15. Mackay has represented the United States on 22 consecutive occasions as a member of Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
