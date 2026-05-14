5 Notable Past Winners Missing The 2026 PGA Championship

Winning the PGA Championship means a spot in the championship for life, with those who lift the Wanamaker Trophy earning unlimited exemptions back into the tournament each and every year.

Throughout the history of the Major, a total of 74 players have won and, for 2026, several former champions will be teeing it up at Aronimink Golf Club, but some won't be.

Scottie Scheffler defends his title from 2025 (Image credit: David Cannon via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and, under that exemption category, 14 former champions will be present in the field in Pennsylvania.

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Those 14 are part of the 156-man field, which also includes 20 PGA professionals, but a number of former champions won't be playing in the second men's Major of 2026.

The reasons for their absence vary, including retirement, injury or other factors, and we've listed five notable past winners who won't be present this year...

Tiger Woods

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Woods missed the PGA Championship in 2025 after rupturing his left Achilles while training at home, and had been working towards a competitive return to action at the start of this year.

Regularly claiming he was eyeing a return at The Masters, Woods' prep work came to a halt at the end of March, when he flipped his car onto its side after a failed overtake.

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After being charged with driving under the influence, the four-time PGA Championship winner announced that he would be "stepping away" from the game indefinitely in order to "seek treatment and focus on my health."

Last lifting the Wanamaker Trophy in 2007, he also claimed the PGA Championship in 2006, 2000 and 1999.

It's currently unclear as to when Woods will return to professional golf as he continues his rehabilitation treatment.

Phil Mickelson

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Mickelson is famed for his 2021 PGA Championship victory, when he became the oldest Major winner in history.

Despite playing in the championship last year, missing the cut in the process, the six-time Major winner won't be present in Philadelphia, citing family health matters.

Teeing it up at LIV Golf South Africa, that's the only tournament Mickelson has played this year, with the left-hander missing The Masters and six of the seven 2026 LIV Golf events.

Prior to Augusta National in April, Mickelson suggested his absence would extend beyond the Major.

Having missed just one PGA Championship since 1993, we'll hope to see Mickelson back in action soon.

Vijay Singh

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At the start of 2026, Singh made headlines when, at the age of 62, he returned to the PGA Tour, using his standing on the PGA Tour career money list to restore full status.

Although he's only played one tournament on the circuit since then, the Sony Open in Hawaii, he has played regularly on the PGA Tour Champions, registering a best result of T12th at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

A two-time winner of the PGA Championship, claiming victory in 1998 and 2004, Singh last played the Major in 2018, when he finished 78th after rounds of 71, 69, 71 and 72.

He did enter the 2025 PGA Championship, but withdrew the Sunday prior. Although he hasn't played the event for nearly a decade, the Fijian continues to play in The Masters, making the cut in 2024 at the age of 61.

John Daly

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Daly's victory at the 1991 PGA Championship is one of the most famous in golf, with the American only getting into the competition as the ninth and final alternate.

Since then, he has regularly competed in the Major, but hasn't been present since withdrawing in 2024.

Struggling with injury in 2026, Daly has played a handful of PGA Tour Champions tournaments, but withdrew in his last start at the Insperity Invitational. His best result is a T21st at the Hoag Classic.

Last year, Daly opted to play the Regions Tradition on the senior circuit instead of the PGA Championship.

Prior to the tournament, the American criticized the scheduling, stating: "I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor, (but) why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?"

Rich Beem

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Possessing one of the most bizarre Major records in professional golf, Beem claimed the PGA Championship in 2002, the only Major top 10 in his career.

Last teeing it up at the championship in 2024, Beem skipped Quail Hollow in 2025, explaining to AP News’ Doug Ferguson: "I got my (butt) handed to me last year. Even though I had success at Bethpage (2019), you lose 10 yards, you might as well lose 100."

Working as an analyst with Sky Sports, the American hasn't played a competitive tournament since The Senior Open in July 2025, with Beem also teeing it up at the Senior PGA Championship that same year. He missed the cut at both tournaments.

He is expected to return to the PGA Championship in 2027, when the Major visits his home state, Texas.