‘Why Are They Scheduling Regions The Same Week’ - John Daly Questions Scheduling Issue That Led To PGA Championship Withdrawal
The two-time Major winner will miss out on the PGA Championship, with Daly instead opting to play the Regions Tradition on the same weekend
The full PGA Championship field for 2025 has been announced and, among the big names missing, are multiple former champions.
John Daly, who famously won the PGA Championship in 1991 after being the final alternative, is one of those past winners who won't be teeing it up, with the American opting instead to play the Regions Tradition, the first Major on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.
Speaking to AP News' Doug Ferguson, Daly stated: “I can go there (PGA Championship) and miss the cut and get $6,000. (Instead) I’m playing Birmingham (Alabama).
"I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor, (but) why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?”
Undergoing emergency hand surgery in January of this year, Daly returned to action in March and, since then, has registered a best finish of T50th at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational on the Champions Tour.
In terms of his PGA Championship record, the 59-year-old has made just one cut at the championship since 2008, finishing in a share of 18th in 2012.
Another name not present at Quail Hollow, rather expectedly, is Tiger Woods who won't be teeing it up as the 15-time Major winner continues to recover from surgery after rupturing a tendon in his left achilles.
Joining Woods on the sidelines is the 2009 PGA Championship winner, Y.E. Yang, and also 1997 champion, Davis Love III, who continues to recover from heart surgery.
Another former champion is Rich Beem, who endured a poor showing at the 2024 PGA Championship, which saw him shoot rounds of 79 and 83 for a 20-over-par total.
“I got my (butt) handed to me last year (at Valhalla). Even though I had success at Bethpage (2019), you lose 10 yards, you might as well lose 100,” he told Ferguson.
