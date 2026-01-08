Vijay Singh Making Surprise PGA Tour Return Aged 62

World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh is reportedly making a PGA Tour comeback at the grand old age of 62.

The former World No.1 and three-time Major champion in fact turns 63 in February, but has used his standing on the PGA Tour career money list to restore full status for him in the 2026 season.

Under current PGA Tour regulations, anyone inside the top 50 in career earnings can use a one-time credit to earn a card for a season, while anyone inside the top 25 gets one extra one-time pass.

There was talk of Matt Kuchar, at 13 on the career money list, using one of his free passes for this year after narrowly missing out on a card - but he opted to just use the conditional status he holds for finishing 118th in the FedEx Cup.

But, as first reported by the Associated Press, two-time PGA Championship winner and Masters champion Singh has taken up the opportunity to return to PGA Tour action.

The Fijian veteran has not played a PGA Tour event since the 2021 Honda Classic, but after 34 career victories on the circuit and three Majors he still sits in sixth place in the career money list on $71.2m.

And Singh is in the field for next week's Sony Open, which this year starts the new PGA Tour season in Hawaii.

Singh has been playing on the seniors circuit since 2013, winning five times on the PGA Tour Champions including the 2018 Senior PGA Championship.

As a past champion Singh can play in the two Majors he won - he's not played in the PGA Championship since 2018 though and and although he continues to play at Augusta National he missed last year's Masters with injury.

Singh is still fit and active despite his advancing years, and played 20 times on the PGA Tour Champions last season - finishing second once with six top 10s.

Teeing it up at a full-field PGA Tour event again will be a different prospect altogether though - and he'll have plenty of eyeballs on him to see how he gets on.

That's because his impending return has already brought plenty of reaction on social media, and mixed reaction at that with some criticism of the money list rule allowing him full status on the tour.

Some argue Singh will take up a place at tournaments that younger players could be fighting for - while some responses have been that after ammassing over $70m over a Hall of Fame career he's more than earned that right.

What do you think? Should Vijay Singh play in the PGA Tour again? Should the money list rule even exist? Join the conversation below and let us know....