Why The PXG Allan Putter May Be Most Innovative Club Released This Year

Lie angle balanced putters rose to fame over the past year thanks to the launch of the L.A.B Golf DF3 putter and the likes of Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia and Lucas Glover seeing success using them on the professional tours. Fast-forward 12 months and PXG presents to you a Zero Torque Balanced putter. This clever design eliminates the torsional forces that allow the clubhead to over-rotate throughout the putting stroke and allow the putter face to return square to target more consistently through impact.

The PXG Allan putter has a unique 'S' hosel to help keep the face square to the path at all times (Image credit: Future)

A lot of golfers get caught up trying to keep the face square throughout their stroke, or struggle to adopt the correct release pattern within their putting stroke for consistent strike but if that sounds like you, don’t worry. The PXG Allan putter may just be what you’ve been looking for.

This putter has been designed to keep the face square to where you initially aim, no matter if you have a strong arc, slight arc or a much straighter stroke, the whole premise of this putter is to help golfers return the face squarely through impact, leading to better distance control on longer putts and more holed putts from close-range. The putter is named after the brother of PXG CEO, Bob Parsons. Allan used to live by a quote ‘we’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time’ and golf is certainly more fun when you’re holing putts.

The PXG zero torque spotter is a plastic tube to demonstrate the lack of face rotation on the Allan putter despite the golfer not touching the grip (Image credit: PXG)

In order to demonstrate the Zero Torque Balance Allan putter in action, PXG has created a zero torque spotter. The putter grip is placed within this tube and its job is to showcase the technology in action. When this grip shaped device is placed over the top of a normal putter and you try to make a stroke, the head will be wobbling everywhere due to rotational force and so it demonstrates how the golfer holding the grip would be liable to controlling this. However, when the Allan putter is placed in the spotter, you can see how despite not physically touching the grip, the putter rocks back and forth with minimal face rotation, therefore keeping it square to the path of the stroke - a pretty nifty gadget!

The mallet style design of the PXG Allan putter looks sleek and modern (Image credit: PXG)

The technology within the PXG Allan putter doesn’t just stop there. The unique S ‘hosel’ eventually joins with the head towards the heel like most of the best putters but allows the shaft axis to sit naturally above the CG and therefore creates a toe-up balance point, helping eliminate any excess twisting of the face relative to the path of the stroke. This cleverly designed putter actually is made with 5° of measured loft but plays as 3° thanks to 2° of natural forward press. This allows golfers to naturally address the putter and counteract the onset hosel design. While this is the loft that comes as ‘standard’ there are multiple loft and lie options available when ordering the PXG Allan putter through the PXG website.

This putter can also be fitted with a variety of PXG grips and even the same M16 multi-material shaft that can be found on the Battle Ready II putter range.

The simple but effective alignment aid on the PXG Allan putter (Image credit: Future)

Aside from purely marveling about the technology, it has to be said, this putter also looks the part. The mallet style head is made from 303 stainless steel and features a lightweight aluminium alignment aid that will make this a perfect putter for beginners as well as more advanced golfers. The additional feature of the pick up pocket on the sole of the Allan putter is one that golfers with back issues will love, allowing you to to retrieve your ball from the green without having to bend down and put any additional stress on your back.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ultra-thin face and S COR polymer creates a solid feel with little vibration (Image credit: PXG)

As impressed as we were with the PXG Battle Ready II Bat Attack and Brandon putters that featured a unique milling face and parameter weighting, the new Allan putter sees the introduction of a refined pyramid face design that PXG are claiming to be the thinnest putter ever. At just 0.055 inches thick, this face is supported by S COR Polymer - a material bonded to the back of the face to improve acoustics and manage vibrations.

The weights in the sole of the putter can be adjusted with options ranging from 5g for those preferring a lighter feeling head, up to 20g weights for those who like their putter to feel more head-heavy. The head ultimately can change between a head that weighs 365g and 390g.

What PXG Says

Bob Parsons PXG Founder and CEO

"If you are tired of dropping coin after a bad round of missed putts, you need to try the PXG Allan Putter," said PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons. "It is so fun and easy to hit; it feels like magic. In fact, I am so impressed with how well the technology works that I named the putter for my little brother Allan. He was a hell of a golfer, and I know he would have loved it."

The PXG Allan putter comes to retail at a punchy $449 but with the amount of technology behind it and its sleek looks, we think PXG are about to seriously disrupt the putter market with this release.