Maverick McNealy What's In The Bag? 2025 Season
We take a look at the clubs the current world number 15 has in his bag for the 2025 season
Maverick McNealy is a name that has sprung out of the ashes in the last six months. He is currently the world number 15, having been ranked way down at 129th in the world. The former World Amateur No.1 in 2015, 2016 and early 2017 had an incredible finish to the 2024 season, winning his first PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic by one shot. He has carried that form into 2025, with his best result coming at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished 2nd - one shot behind winner Ludvig Aberg. The 29-year-old is looking to continue is red hot form and here we will look at what is in his bag...
Driver
WHAT DRIVER DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?
McNealy currently uses the TaylorMade Qi10 “Dot” driver (10.5°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX shaft. Used by the best in the business such as world number one Scottie Scheffler and previously used by one of the best drivers on the PGA tour, Rory McIlroy, this is one of the best golf drivers out there.
With the Qi10, TaylorMade aimed to maximize the MOI without compromising ball speed. This has been achieved with a re-engineered 60X Carbon Twist Face and a new supporting structure to promote faster ball speeds and improve the durability of the face. The Qi10 Dot is a tour only driver option that is lower spinning and more right-biased than the core Qi10 driver, but retains the higher MOl compared to the Qi10 LS driver.
Fairway Woods
WHAT FAIRWAY WOODS DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?
When it comes to fairway woods, McNealy has stuck with TaylorMade but instead opted with a slightly older spec of club. He currently uses a TaylorMade Stealth 2 three-wood (16.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft and TaylorMade Stealth 2 seven-wood (21 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft.
Originally launched in 2023, McNealy has remained with these woods instead of upgrading to the more advanced Qi10 or Qi35 fairway wood family. With the Qi35 being one of the most forgiving fairway woods may tempt McNealy to switch but for now he seems content with what he has.
Irons
WHAT IRONS DOES MAVERICK MACNEALY USE?
Although he does not have a club endorsement with TaylorMade, he has chosen the company once again with his irons using the TaylorMade P7CB irons in 4-9-iron with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts and Golf Pride MCC grips. Designed to be one of the best low-handicap irons, TaylorMade introduced this range in 2024 and it has proven popular among tour players and at amateur level.
Designed for players who demand the purest feel, shot-making capability and consistency, this is one of the best irons out there. The looks are what really make them stand out with a sophisticated brushed satin finish and performance wise, does exactly what it says on the tin, emphasizing why McNealy has opted for these high-class irons.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Wedges
WHAT WEDGES DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?
Interestingly, McNealy has decided for a blend of brands when it comes to his wedges and neither are TaylorMade. Within his full set he has two Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges (46-10F, 50-08F) and two Cleveland RTZ wedges (54° and 60°) with Golf Pride MCC grips. All of his wedges are equipped with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
This makes a change from his set when he won at the RSM Classic. There he had the same 46-10F and 50-08F Vokey Design SM10 wedges, but he also had the 54-08M within the same collection. He also had a Vokey Design Wedgeworks (58-L) which was bent to 59° but the recently-launched Cleveland RTZ wedge has got the nod for now.
Putter
WHAT PUTTER DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?
The Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype is the putter Maverick has in the bag. He is known as being one of the best putters on the PGA Tour; in the 2022-2023 season, he ranked first for Strokes Gained Putting. Some of the best odyssey putters are used by leading PGA Tour players and the American is placing his faith in one here, highlighted by the results he gets from it (including his RSM Classic win).
Ball
WHAT BALL DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?
McNealy has interestingly chosen the 2025 Titleist Pro V1x ball for this season, completing a bag mixed with some of golf's biggest brands. The Pro V1x is widely regarded as one of the best premium golf balls on the market and is used be a huge variety of other professionals such as Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley, who have both won on the PGA Tour already in 2025.
Apparel & Footwear
WHAT SHOES DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY WEAR?
In 2017 McNealy signed an endorsement agreement with Under Armour and has since been wearing its apparel and footwear. In the build up to the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, McNealy has been wearing the new Under Armour Drive Pro Wide shoes in white with shades of blue around the outside of the sole. This is a shoe he has been using for a lot of this season and has said on his Instagram profile that “the swing support system they engineered gives me all the stability I need to rotate hard into my left side. They somehow just keep getting better.”
Full specs
MAVERICK MCNEALY WITB: FULL SPECS
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 “Dot” (10.5 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX shaft.
Three-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (16.5 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft
Seven-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 50-08F), Cleveland RTZ (54, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
Apparel: Under Armour
Shoes: Under Armour UA Drive Pro Wide
Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'I'm 55 Now And Laughing At My Comments From Back Then' - Ernie Els Responds To Rory McIlroy's Champions Tour Comments
The South African legend thinks there's a good chance Rory McIlroy will change his tune on playing seniors golf when he is closer to 50
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Many Holes In One Have There Been On The 17th Hole At TPC Sawgrass During The Players Championship?
The iconic par 3 17th, which is surrounded by water, measures just 137 yards and, throughout its history, there have been plenty of incredible moments
By Michael Weston Published