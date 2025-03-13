Maverick McNealy What's In The Bag? 2025 Season

Maverick McNealy is a name that has sprung out of the ashes in the last six months. He is currently the world number 15, having been ranked way down at 129th in the world. The former World Amateur No.1 in 2015, 2016 and early 2017 had an incredible finish to the 2024 season, winning his first PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic by one shot. He has carried that form into 2025, with his best result coming at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished 2nd - one shot behind winner Ludvig Aberg. The 29-year-old is looking to continue is red hot form and here we will look at what is in his bag...

Driver

WHAT DRIVER DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?

McNealy currently uses the TaylorMade Qi10 “Dot” driver (10.5°) with a Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX shaft. Used by the best in the business such as world number one Scottie Scheffler and previously used by one of the best drivers on the PGA tour, Rory McIlroy, this is one of the best golf drivers out there.

With the Qi10, TaylorMade aimed to maximize the MOI without compromising ball speed. This has been achieved with a re-engineered 60X Carbon Twist Face and a new supporting structure to promote faster ball speeds and improve the durability of the face. The Qi10 Dot is a tour only driver option that is lower spinning and more right-biased than the core Qi10 driver, but retains the higher MOl compared to the Qi10 LS driver.

Fairway Woods

WHAT FAIRWAY WOODS DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?

When it comes to fairway woods, McNealy has stuck with TaylorMade but instead opted with a slightly older spec of club. He currently uses a TaylorMade Stealth 2 three-wood (16.5°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft and TaylorMade Stealth 2 seven-wood (21 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft.

Originally launched in 2023, McNealy has remained with these woods instead of upgrading to the more advanced Qi10 or Qi35 fairway wood family. With the Qi35 being one of the most forgiving fairway woods may tempt McNealy to switch but for now he seems content with what he has.

Irons

WHAT IRONS DOES MAVERICK MACNEALY USE?

Although he does not have a club endorsement with TaylorMade, he has chosen the company once again with his irons using the TaylorMade P7CB irons in 4-9-iron with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts and Golf Pride MCC grips. Designed to be one of the best low-handicap irons, TaylorMade introduced this range in 2024 and it has proven popular among tour players and at amateur level.

Designed for players who demand the purest feel, shot-making capability and consistency, this is one of the best irons out there. The looks are what really make them stand out with a sophisticated brushed satin finish and performance wise, does exactly what it says on the tin, emphasizing why McNealy has opted for these high-class irons.

Wedges

WHAT WEDGES DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?

Interestingly, McNealy has decided for a blend of brands when it comes to his wedges and neither are TaylorMade. Within his full set he has two Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges (46-10F, 50-08F) and two Cleveland RTZ wedges (54° and 60°) with Golf Pride MCC grips. All of his wedges are equipped with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

This makes a change from his set when he won at the RSM Classic. There he had the same 46-10F and 50-08F Vokey Design SM10 wedges, but he also had the 54-08M within the same collection. He also had a Vokey Design Wedgeworks (58-L) which was bent to 59° but the recently-launched Cleveland RTZ wedge has got the nod for now.

Putter

WHAT PUTTER DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?

The Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype is the putter Maverick has in the bag. He is known as being one of the best putters on the PGA Tour; in the 2022-2023 season, he ranked first for Strokes Gained Putting. Some of the best odyssey putters are used by leading PGA Tour players and the American is placing his faith in one here, highlighted by the results he gets from it (including his RSM Classic win).

Ball

WHAT BALL DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY USE?

McNealy has interestingly chosen the 2025 Titleist Pro V1x ball for this season, completing a bag mixed with some of golf's biggest brands. The Pro V1x is widely regarded as one of the best premium golf balls on the market and is used be a huge variety of other professionals such as Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley, who have both won on the PGA Tour already in 2025.

WHAT SHOES DOES MAVERICK MCNEALY WEAR?

In 2017 McNealy signed an endorsement agreement with Under Armour and has since been wearing its apparel and footwear. In the build up to the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, McNealy has been wearing the new Under Armour Drive Pro Wide shoes in white with shades of blue around the outside of the sole. This is a shoe he has been using for a lot of this season and has said on his Instagram profile that “the swing support system they engineered gives me all the stability I need to rotate hard into my left side. They somehow just keep getting better.”

Full specs

MAVERICK MCNEALY WITB: FULL SPECS

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 “Dot” (10.5 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX shaft.

Three-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (16.5 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

Seven-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees) with a Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 50-08F), Cleveland RTZ (54, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Prototype

Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Under Armour

Shoes: Under Armour UA Drive Pro Wide

Grips: Golf Pride MCC