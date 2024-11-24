The RSM Classic And FedEx Cup Fall Live Updates: Tight Finish In Store, As Players Vie For Final PGA Tour Spots

Refresh

FOUR-WAY TIE Wow... Who could have predicted this?! Both Clanton and Echavarria miss their par attempts at the last and fall back to 15-under! The duo are in the clubhouse and, currently, in a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with McNealy and Berger, who have both found the green at the par 3 17th and will have great looks to jump to 16-under. Incredible drama here...

MORE NERVES At the 18th, both Clanton and Echavarria miss the green to the left from the centre of the fairway and will face difficult up-and-downs for par. In terms of lie, Clanton is in the bunker, whilst Echavarria is pin-high on the fairway. Back on the 16th, both McNealy and Berger miss their birdie attempts and it seems that their putters have gone really cold over past half-an-hour!

18TH TEE SHOTS Going down the 18th, both Clanton and Echavarria find the centre of the fairway and it will come down to the iron play on the last. Back on the 16th, Berger finds the green and is around eight-feet away for birdie. He is followed by McNealy, who also finds the green, albeit further away than his playing partner.

PRESSURE STARTING TO SHOW The par 5 15th has been playing as the easiest hole today and, after both Berger and McNealy find it in two, you would think birdies would be on the cards. However, the American pair both three putt and stay at 15-under, one back of the leaders!

HAS DAHMEN DONE IT? A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on One of the best rounds of his life! Has Dahmen secured his PGA Tour card for 2025? Well, after a six-under 64, he sits in a projected 124th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. Seriously gutsy performance from the American!

CLANTON MOVES TO 16-UNDER Wow! What a birdie for 21-year-old Clanton! The amateur moves into a share of the lead at 16-under following a classy birdie at the 16th. It's impressive from Clanton, but it's equally impressive from Echavarria, who makes a stunning up-and-down after being short-sided.

McNEALY BOGEYS Following his poor tee shot, McNealy is unable to get up-and-down from the edge of the green and falls to 15-under, one back of Echavarria. Elsewhere, Thorbjornsen has found the drink to the left on the par 5 15th and that could play a huge part in his FedEx Cup Fall standing! Up ahead, Norlander has finished two-under for his round and is 120th in the standings.

ECHAVARRIA JOINS THE LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) The Colombian won the ZOZO Championship a few weeks ago and, since then, has continued his excellent run of form. At the par 5 15th, he plays a delicate chip and, faced with a 10-footer for birdie, rams it in the back of the cup to join McNealy at 16-under.

TROUBLE FOR McNEALY Playing the 14th, Berger has found the fairway with his tee shot but it's a different story for McNealy, who pushes his 3-wood right. It's unclear as to where it's finished, but he could be in trouble here...

SPRINGER IN THE CLUBHOUSE Hayden Springer has given it his all and is currently sat 128th in the FedEx Cup Fall. He carded a level-par round of 70 to sit at eight-under-par for the tournament and will need help from those on the course to creep into the top 125.

DAHMEN STILL CLINGING ON Dahmen has just three holes remaining here and, at the par 5 seventh, his 16th of the day, he has found the green, albeit 50-feet from the flag. He will have a long two-putt to remain at six-under for the round.

LUKE STILL IN THE HUNT Just when it looked as though amateur Luke Clanton's chance might be fading after three-putting for bogey on the 13th, he's recovered with a birdie on the very next hole. That puts him back to T2 at 15-under - just one behind leader Maverick McNealy.

POSTON IN POSITION JT Poston has now made his third birdie in succession to take him to 14-under - just two off the lead. He's running out of road, though - the American has only one more hole to play as he sits T4 with Luke Clanton.

BERGER BEGINNING TO COOK Four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger was 127th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into this week, but it looks like he'll get above the cut-off of 125th to secure full playing privileges for the 2025 season. He's T3 and just two behind Maverick McNealy at the top of the leaderboard into the back nine.

MISTAKES BEING MADE Thorbjornsen and Phillips both make bogeys at the 10th and 18th as Thorbjornsen now 13-under and Phillips 12-under. They are two and three back of the leaders, with Thorbjornsen now outside the top 125!

LUKE CLANTON MAKING A CHARGE Amateur Luke Clanton is making a big charge on Sunday and, to begin his back nine, he has gone birdie-birdie to move within one of McNealy! We've already had one amateur win on the PGA Tour this year, could we have another?

McNEALY LEADS GOING INTO BACK NINE (Image credit: Getty Images) McNealy is searching for his first PGA Tour win and, at The RSM Classic, he is in a great position to do so, as he sits two shots clear going into the back nine. He is 16-under, but there are 10 players within four shots!

ROUND OF THE DAY There's plenty of great golf going on right now but the round of the day, score-wise at least, is Chandler Phillips, who is seven-under through 16. The American is comfortably inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall and searching for a first PGA Tour title. Checking back in with those near the 125 mark, Dahmen is now six-under for his round following a birdie at the second, his 11th hole of the day. He is back on the 125th spot, whilst Norlander is now one-under for his round and still 123rd!

WHALEY'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE, McNEALY FINDS ANOTHER BIRDIE Joint overnight leader, Whaley, continues to struggle as the American bogeys the par 4 eighth to move to 12-under. It's a completely different story for McNealy, who birdies the eighth and extends his advantage at the top of the leaderboard to two. He looked very composed over that birdie putt, as he searches for a first PGA Tour title.

DAHMEN ON A CHARGE A clutch front nine when he needed it most 💪@Joel_Dahmen shoots a 5-under 30(!) @TheRSMClassic and is currently projected right on the bubble at No. 125 in the #FedExCup standings. pic.twitter.com/1uZykSRHH4November 24, 2024

WIND PLAYING DIFFERENTLY This is a jammed leaderboard and, on the ground, the wind is considerably different to the first three days. Adding to the excitement, this could be a thrilling finale at Sea Island Golf Course. Right now, with the front nine nearing a close, it's still McNealy who leads by one and, at the seventh, he will be disappointed to walk off with par after nearly making the green with his second. Elsewhere, Berger has parred the par 5, with Hodges, Thorbjornsen and Hughes still 14-under.

EXPECT CHANGES One aspect that needs to be considered today is that, in the FedEx Cup Fall, you should expect the standings to change constantly. Right now Dahmen, who is still five-under for his day, has now moved down to 126th in the standings, despite not dropping a shot. As the round concludes, we will obviously have more of an idea who will be on the PGA Tour in 2025...

McNEALY CONTINUES TO LEAD Away from the FedEx Cup Fall, it's still McNealy who leads in Georgia. At the par 5 seventh he has found the fairway and will have a chance to get to the green in two, so there could be a possible birdie on the horizon for the American, who is 15-under-par. Behind him, we now have a four-way tie for second, with Hodges, Hughes, Thorbjornsen and Berger all 14-under-par, one back of McNealy.

NORLANDER STAYING STEADY (Image credit: Getty Images) Another player to keep an eye on is Swede, Henrik Norlander, who is currently sat 123rd in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. He started 126th coming into the tournament and has made 10 pars in a row to begin his final round at The RSM Classic.

BERGER MAKES BIRDIE Berger has struggled since his return from injury but, following a seven-under 63 on Saturday, he is continuing the charge on Sunday. He has just birdied the sixth to move one back, with Berger coming into the week ranked 127th; however, thanks to his excellent golf is now inside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

DAHMEN MOVES INSIDE TOP 125 Dahmen needed a big Sunday and, right now, he is delivering just that! The former PGA Tour winner is five-under for his round thanks to an eagle and three straight birdies! He is right on the number with 10 holes remaining...

ALL CHANGE AT THE TOP Thorbjornsen puts one close at the par 3 sixth and, following a six-foot birdie putt, moves to 14-under, one back of the leaders. Coming into the week, the American is exempt on the PGA Tour next season as the reigning PGA Tour University No. 1; however, he’d love to qualify for The Players Championship by finishing inside the top 125. Along with the Stanford graduate, it's now McNealy who takes the outright lead, as the 29-year-old birdies the par 4 fifth following a 15-foot birdie putt. Going into the fifth, it was Whaley who led, but he has just made a costly double bogey following a poor tee shot!

HOW DOES THE FEDEX CUP FALL WORK? (Image credit: Getty Images) For those wondering, the FedEx Cup Fall is a block of eight PGA Tour tournaments running from September to November during which golfers in positions 51st and downwards on the FedEx Cup rankings can finalize playing eligibility for the 2025 campaign. The RSM Classic is the final tournament of the Series and, with a win, players can grab a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, plus a spot in The Players, The Sentry, the PGA Championship and The Masters. A lot is to play for!

LEE HODGES MOVES TO -13 It's been a solid start from American, Lee Hodges, who moves to 13-under-par following a birdie at the par 4 fifth. Along with the birdie, he has just parred the par 3 sixth to remain two back. Elsewhere, Joel Dahmen is three-under through six and has made an excellent start! The reason why I have cited Dahmen is due to the fact that, right now, he is projected 128th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings so, if he can keep up this form, he may well scrape back into the top 125. More birdies will be needed...