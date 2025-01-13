How Titleist 'Used Every Tool In The Toolbox' To Enhance The New Pro V1 And Pro V1x Golf Balls

For some time now, the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1 golf balls have been widely recognized as the best golf balls on the market and with some refinements made to the 2023 models, the 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls look set to be the best Titleist Golf balls released to date.

The 2025 Titleist Pro V1x (Left) and Pro V1 Golf Balls (Image credit: Future)

The Pro V1 has come a long way since its inception on the PGA Tour 25 years ago and the R&D team at Titleist is continuing to find ways to ensure the bi-annual release of these balls is the best version it can be before reaching the hands of tour players and amateur golfers alike. More than 125 patents have been created since the original Pro V1 was created and over 2,500 dimple patterns have been designed since the first model was released two-and-a-half decades ago.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

A lot of the research and development that goes into the making of both of these new balls has come from golf shots hit by both person and robot at the Titleist Performance Center at Manchester Lane in Acushnet, Massachusetts or Oceanside, California. These centers cumulatively collect more than 20,000 data points a day and over 5 million a year to ensure that when the next product is released, it truly is the best it can be.

New 2025 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls (Image credit: Titleist)

A new faster high gradient core is something that has been integrated into both models and steepens what Titleist refers to as the “spin slope”. The idea is to provide optimal spin conditions while increasing ball speed and adding spin with approach shots into and around the greens. To work alongside the high-gradient core, both balls are made with a speed-amplifying, high-flex casing layer which helps eliminate excessive spin to create optimal trajectory and a Urethane Elastomer Cover is what provides both models high levels of greenside spin.

Both models possess a much more prominent side stamp than the 2023 releases but for those seeking even further alignment assistance, there are custom options available on the Titleist website, including an extended alignment stamp, measuring 65 percent longer than the standard option.

The old Titleist Pro V1x (left) alongside the new Pro V1x for 2025 (Image credit: Future)

While there has been the same new technology applied to both golf balls, both the 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls will offer different performance characteristics through layering and dimple design. The 2025 Pro V1 remains a three-piece golf ball with a spherically-tiled 388 tetrahedral dimple design to help produce a lower, more penetrative ball flight, meanwhile, the 2025 Pro V1x golf ball boasts four layers and a 348 spherical-tiled dimple design to help promote a higher, more consistent ball flight and higher short game spin.

The 2025 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls made their official debut on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children’s Open back in October 2024 and within five weeks each ball had already been used to claim victory on the biggest stage. Nico Echavarria used the 2025 Pro V1x to reach 20 under-par and claim a one-shot victory over Titleist Ambassador Justin Thomas at the ZOZO Championship, while Maverick McNealy earned his maiden PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic using the 2025 Pro V1 golf ball.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new 2025 Titleist Pro V1 (Left) and Pro V1x Golf balls (Image credit: Future)

“We're always trying to improve the golf ball in some way, and it's all driven by golfer feedback,” said Mike Madson, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball R&D. “We start by talking with the best players in the world, who help us define what better is for both Pro V1 and Pro V1x. The goal is to help golfers score better, and to do that, we're going to use every tool we have in the toolbox.”

Despite the competition hotting up in the premium golf ball market thanks to recent releases from Srixon and Mizuno, Titleist will be hoping the 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x will continue to justify their reasoning for being regarded as the gold standard when it comes to golf balls.

Joel Tadman out testing the new 2025 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x (Image credit: Future)

Golf Monthly Deputy Editor Joel Tadman has reviewed both the new balls and was impressed by the performance of the new offerings: “Where Pro V1 really excelled for me in testing was on iron shots. I felt in complete control of the ball from a variety of distances and centered strikes were rewarded with consistent carry distances. If this is an area of the game you prioritize, you’ll love what the 2025 Pro V1 ball has to offer.” Read his full Titleist 2025 Titleist Pro V1x golf ball review here.

The 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls will be available at retail worldwide from the 25th January with an RRP of £52 per dozen.