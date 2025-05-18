Who Is On Jon Rahm’s Team? Coaches, Caddie And Wife

Jon Rahm has been one of the most impressive players in the world since arriving on the professional scene in 2016.

The Spaniard has amassed 22 professional victories, including two Major titles – the 2021 US Open and the 2023 Masters. At the 2025 PGA Championship, he was once again in the hunt Major honors deep into the final round at Quail Hollow.

But who are the key figures in Rahm’s team who help ensure that he is in the best possible condition to take on - and conquer - some of the biggest challenges the game has to offer?

Adam Hayes – Caddie

Rahm's long-term caddie is Adam Hayes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Hayes has vast experience as a caddie on the PGA Tour, having previously carried the bag for the likes of Vaughn Taylor as far back as 2004 and later players including Jonathan Byrd, Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner, Russell Henley and Ben Crane. However, it is with Rahm that the Floridian has achieved most success.

After the pair linked up in 2016, Hayes helped Rahm win his first professional tournament the following year at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he made it to the top of the world rankings for the first time in 2020.

Three years later, he had two Major titles, and his success kept on coming after a big-money move to LIV Golf at the end of 2023, with Hayes helping him win the Individual Championship in his maiden season.

Dave Phillips – Coach

Dave Phillips first met Jon Rahm when he was at university (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dave Phillips has known Rahm for a long time after the pair met when the player was just 17 and a student at Arizona State.

Per ForWellness.com, Phillips immediately liked what he saw of Rahm after they were first introduced at the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI), which Phillips co-founded. He said: “He just had a little bit of swagger. But the questions he asked, that was most powerful. He wasn’t like this reserved kid. He wanted to know the answers.”

Now aged 30, Rahm is firmly established as one of the greatest players of his era, but Phillips believes he can go a lot further, adding: “I think Jon could win ten Majors.”

Kelley Cahill – Wife

Rahm married Kelley Cahill in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout his professional career, Rahm has been able to rely on the support of Kelley Cahill, with the pair meeting when they were both at Arizona State University.

After graduating from college, the couple lived together for two years before marrying in December 2019, at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, near Rahm's hometown of Barrika.

She has been a regular attendee at Rahm’s events, including both his Major titles, while the pair also have three children together, Kepa, Eneko, and their most recent arrival, daughter Alai, who was born in September 2024.

Bhrett McCabe – Mental Coach

Sport psychologist McCabe has worked with some of the best golfers in the world, including Rahm, and in February 2025, he gave an insight into the work he does with the Spaniard, although he was modest about his contribution.

He told Dan Rapaport’s Dan on Golf YouTube show: “Jon kind of calls me his life coach… I’ve actually never done a whole lot with him on the golf course.”

On Rahm’s move to LIV Golf, he said:“LIV was about a change in demands in life, and Jon has handled it beautifully.”