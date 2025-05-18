Who Is On Jon Rahm’s Team? Coaches, Caddie And Wife
Jon Rahm is one of the most successful players of his era, but who are the key figures working with him behind the scenes?
Jon Rahm has been one of the most impressive players in the world since arriving on the professional scene in 2016.
The Spaniard has amassed 22 professional victories, including two Major titles – the 2021 US Open and the 2023 Masters. At the 2025 PGA Championship, he was once again in the hunt Major honors deep into the final round at Quail Hollow.
But who are the key figures in Rahm’s team who help ensure that he is in the best possible condition to take on - and conquer - some of the biggest challenges the game has to offer?
Adam Hayes – Caddie
Adam Hayes has vast experience as a caddie on the PGA Tour, having previously carried the bag for the likes of Vaughn Taylor as far back as 2004 and later players including Jonathan Byrd, Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner, Russell Henley and Ben Crane. However, it is with Rahm that the Floridian has achieved most success.
After the pair linked up in 2016, Hayes helped Rahm win his first professional tournament the following year at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he made it to the top of the world rankings for the first time in 2020.
Three years later, he had two Major titles, and his success kept on coming after a big-money move to LIV Golf at the end of 2023, with Hayes helping him win the Individual Championship in his maiden season.
Dave Phillips – Coach
Dave Phillips has known Rahm for a long time after the pair met when the player was just 17 and a student at Arizona State.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Per ForWellness.com, Phillips immediately liked what he saw of Rahm after they were first introduced at the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI), which Phillips co-founded. He said: “He just had a little bit of swagger. But the questions he asked, that was most powerful. He wasn’t like this reserved kid. He wanted to know the answers.”
Now aged 30, Rahm is firmly established as one of the greatest players of his era, but Phillips believes he can go a lot further, adding: “I think Jon could win ten Majors.”
Kelley Cahill – Wife
Throughout his professional career, Rahm has been able to rely on the support of Kelley Cahill, with the pair meeting when they were both at Arizona State University.
After graduating from college, the couple lived together for two years before marrying in December 2019, at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain, near Rahm's hometown of Barrika.
She has been a regular attendee at Rahm’s events, including both his Major titles, while the pair also have three children together, Kepa, Eneko, and their most recent arrival, daughter Alai, who was born in September 2024.
Bhrett McCabe – Mental Coach
Sport psychologist McCabe has worked with some of the best golfers in the world, including Rahm, and in February 2025, he gave an insight into the work he does with the Spaniard, although he was modest about his contribution.
He told Dan Rapaport’s Dan on Golf YouTube show: “Jon kind of calls me his life coach… I’ve actually never done a whole lot with him on the golf course.”
On Rahm’s move to LIV Golf, he said:“LIV was about a change in demands in life, and Jon has handled it beautifully.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Skips Media For Fourth Day In Succession At PGA Championship
The Masters champion headed home early after a final round of 72 at Quail Hollow as he opted against talking to the media for the fourth consecutive day
-
Xander Schauffele Reveals Strong Views On Driver Testing
The World No.3 thinks all players' clubs should be tested, while he also said he thinks that Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up model this week at Quail Hollow
-
Xander Schauffele Reveals Strong Views On Driver Testing
The World No.3 thinks all players' clubs should be tested, while he also said he thinks that Scottie Scheffler is using a back-up model this week at Quail Hollow
-
5 Things To Know About Aronimink Golf Club - Next Year’s PGA Championship Host Venue
Aronimink Golf Club will host the PGA Championship for the second time on May 11-17, 2026
-
Which Majors Has Jon Rahm Won?
The Spaniard is one of the best players of his generation, but which Major titles has he already secured?
-
‘The Way I’m Playing, Even If Luke Offered Me A Pick Right Now I Would Tell Him No’ – Sergio Garcia Plays Down Ryder Cup Chances Amid Slump In Form
The Ryder Cup legend finished on a disappointing seven-over at the PGA Championship, leading him to suggest that he’s not worthy of a Ryder Cup pick as things stand
-
Renowned Coach Calls For Change To Governing Bodies' 'Secrecy' After McIlroy Driver Test Fail Report
Peter Kostis doesn't believe it's in anyone's best interests to keep testing results private
-
Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Shares Inspirational Message Ahead Of PGA Championship Final Round
Speaking prior to the final round of the PGA Championship, Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, released a video message that was inspired by his boss' actions at last year's event
-
How Many Majors Has Scottie Scheffler Won?
Scheffler has multiple wins to his name on the PGA Tour, but how many of these have come in the biggest four tournaments in the game?
-
Watch The PGA Championship Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play As Scheffler Leads Surprise Contender Noren
How to watch The PGA Championship on Sunday May 18, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts for the final round at Quail Hollow.