Since turning pro in 2016, wins have never been too far away for Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard picking up his first less than a year later at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open.

It’s not just on the PGA Tour where Rahm made an early name for himself, with two victories on the DP World Tour that year, while he has since gone on to make his mark with LIV Golf, with another brace of victories coming in his debut season in 2024.

Overall, Rahm has amassed 22 professional titles in relatively short order, and among them have been victories in two of the biggest tournaments of all…

2021 US Open

Jon Rahm's first Major title came at the 2021 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm had already produced seven top-10 finishes in Majors by the time he arrived at Torrey Pines for the 2021 US Open. Two of those had come earlier in the year, with a T5 at The Masters followed by T8 at the PGA Championship.

Coupled with the fact that Rahm already had a title under his belt at Torrey Pines, which came four years earlier in the Farmers Insurance Open, it was hardly a surprise when he went on to win the Major.

About the only thing not working in his favor ahead of the tournament was potential rustiness, having had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament less than two weeks earlier after testing positive for Covid-19, but any fears over his sharpness were swiftly put to one side as an opening round of 69 left him just two back of the lead.

That remained the gap following a second round of 70, and even though the best Rahm could muster was a one-over 72 in the third round, the gap had only increased by one with one round to play.

In the final round, Rahm hung in there and found himself just behind leader Louis Oosthuizen as he approached the 17th. He proved he was a player for the big occasion, becoming the first since Tom Watson in 1982 to close with successive birdies to win the title.

2023 Masters

Rahm's second Major title came at the 2023 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the opening months of 2023, Rahm was the name on everyone’s lips after victories at The Sentry, The American Express before reclaiming the World No.1 position with another win at the Genesis Invitational. Therefore, no one was shocked to find Rahm sharing the co-lead after the opening round of The Masters, even after he got off to a dreadful start with a double-bogey at the first.

The problem for Rahm was that one of the players in his company at the top of the leaderboard was Brooks Koepka, who had justifiably earned a reputation as a Major specialist by that point, with four of the big titles in the last six years.

Sure enough, by the end of the second round, it was Koepka who had his nose in front, two ahead of Rahm, and that remained the case with just one round to play.

At that point, Koepka seemed marginally the most likely of the two to close out the victory, but the American never looked at his best in the final round, and by the third hole, Rahm had drawn level with him. Rahm then took the lead three holes later as Koepka’s struggles continued.

Koepka's first birdie of the day came at the 13th, where Rahm also completed Amen Corner with a birdie at the par-5 to maintain a three-shot advantage. Eventually, he won at a canter, with four successive pars enough to cruise home by four.

Koepka later admitted he had “choked away” his opportunity, but that took nothing away from Rahm, who was now halfway to a career Grand Slam at the age of just 28.

Jon Rahm’s Major Record