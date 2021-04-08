The two-time Masters champion currently wears Linksoul apparel, a company formed by John Ashworth

What Is Bubba Watson Wearing?

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson currently wears Linksoul apparel, which was co-founded by John Ashworth, who also co-founded Ashworth Golf – an apparel brand formerly owned by adidas.

He also formerly caddied on the PGA Tour for Mark Wiebe and founded Linksoul in 2009.

The company was formed “with a handshake in the backyard of his nephew and Linksoul co-founder, Geoff Cunningham,” according to its website.

As well as Linksoul clothing, Bubba Watson also wears a Ping visor and glove and Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Linksoul Heather Golf Polo

This sustainable polo shirt is made with fabric created by blending recycled poly and organic cotton.

It’s designed with a 3-button placket with fold-over collar for a classy look.

Linksoul Multi Stripe Golf Polo

Another Linksoul polo is the Multi-Stripe model, which is made from heathered fabric for a classic style on or off the golf course.

Golf apparel ranges are increasingly made for on and off course wear and the Linksoul range certainly looks great at and away from the golf club.

Ping Sol Visor

Bubba has been a Ping brand ambassador for his entire career and also loves to wear a visor.

He currently wears the Ping Sol Visor out on tour.

Ping says that the Sol’s jumbo visor gives you generous shelter from harsh rays so you’re not squinting, the better to lock in on your target.

It has a terry-cloth headband that absorbs sweat as your round heats up, and the adjustable closure is one size fits most.

Ping Tour Glove

The two-time Masters champion’s current glove of choice is the Ping Tour model which is part of our guide on the best golf gloves

It’s made from premium Cabretta leather with Ping’s Micro-Pur technology to offer great levels of comfort and feel.

The fingers have even been pre-curved to improve the fit and grip on the club.

It also features Ping’s SensorCool technology to help keep the hand cool and dry on hotter days.

Nike Air Jordan 4 Golf Shoes

Bubba has been wearing Nike Air Jordans out on the PGA Tour in 2021.

The popular shoes are inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan, and are worn by a number of PGA Tour pros.