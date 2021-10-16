The 30-year-old holed his 250-yard second shot at the par-5 14th, during the second round of the CJ Cup.

Watch: Abraham Ancer Makes Incredible Albatross In Vegas

Abraham Ancer is enjoying one of the best years of his career, becoming the first Mexican to win a World Golf Championship back in August.

Now, at The Summit Club in Las Vegas, Ancer enjoyed yet more success, holing out from the fairway for the rarest bird of them all, an albatross.

Watch the incredible shot below:

Having started the day at two-under-par, the 30-year-old was well back of pacesetter Keith Mitchell, who flew around the Vegas course with rounds of 62 and 64.

With three birdies over his front nine, Ancer started well, with another at the 12th moving him slightly further up the leaderboard.

It was the 14th though where the Mexican really made his move, with a 300-yard drive leaving him 250 in to the par-5.

Striking his driving iron, the ball pitched just short of the green, with the subsequent bounce making the ball roll left and towards the hole.

Reacting like a putt, the ball rolled nearer and nearer to the flag, eventually hitting the middle of the stick and dropping in for the two.

The Mexican then closed his round out with a run of pars to sit at nine-under-par, nine shots back of Mitchell.

We have seen some albatrosses this year. At the Senior Open, Miguel Angel Jimenez holed out from the middle of fairway at the very first hole at Sunningdale.

Even more recently, former NFL kicker, Josh Scobee, holed a 5-wood from 244-yards at TPC Sawgrass, venue for the Players Championship, for an albatross.