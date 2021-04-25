The FootJoy Premiere Series Flint golf shoe has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoe

The new Premiere Series from FootJoy offers classic golf shoe styling, together with cutting-edge shoe technologies to deliver comfort, stability and traction in one of the best golf shoes available right now.

Designed together with a number of PGA Tour players, the Premiere Series offers three new upper designs, inspired by classic shoes but constructed using modern techniques.

These are great looking shoes that will certainly help you stand out on the fairways.

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoes

Classic Looks

We love the details of this shoe and how they enhance the elegance, be it the colour pops of red coming through, the embossed detail on the leather upper or the ‘1945’ inscribed around the heel.

A smooth ChromoSkin leather is used in the upper, with embossed detailing on the saddle area, a refined FJ ornament as well as piping on the side. The shoe has premium lambskin linings inside and a new fitbed for exceptional comfort.

Each of the models feature uppers made from lightweight and supple leather, plus ultra-lightweight materials throughout. Those combined mean the Premiere Series shoes are 12 per cent lighter than the FootJoy DryJoys Tour.

The VersatTrax+ outsole offers exceptional traction while the EcoPlush FitBed delivers great stability and cushioning.

The FootJoy Premiere Series is set to be a hit on Tour and should be hugely popular with amateur players who enjoy classic styling but also seek the comfort and support you would expect from a highly engineered modern FootJoy shoe.

In its three colour options, Flint provides the perfect solution for the golfer wanting to look like the pros in a shoe that performs out on the course. It’s stylish, stable, comfortable and easy to keep clean. The premium price may be a stumbling block, but you’ll struggle to find a better looking pair of shoes on the market this year.

