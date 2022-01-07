When can I buy the 2022 Callaway Rogue ST driver... and how much does it cost?!
We weren't even a full week in to the new year when Callaway released the details of its new driver range for 2022. The brand new Rogue ST range was the first new driver to be announced in 2022 and Callaway has once again pushed the limits of its A.I. technology to produce a smarter and more advanced driver head that aims to help golfers with more forgiveness and speed. The good news for those looking to upgrade their driver in 2022 is that many retailers are already offering preorders on the new Rogue ST range.
The key date for when the product will reach retail (and you'll be able to see it for yourself in the flesh) is February 18th.
What To Expect From The Callaway Rogue ST Drivers
There are four models in the Callaway Rogue ST driver range - the Rogue ST Max, Rogue ST Max D (the draw bias model), Rogue ST Max LS (the low spinning model) and the Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (a compact, low spinning model with a slight fade bias).
How Much Will The Callaway Rogue ST drivers cost?
As you would expect, the new Callaway Rogue ST drivers come with a premium price tag. All four options will have the same RRP of $549 in the US and £479 in the UK.
The Callaway Rogue ST drivers may turn out to be the best golf drivers of 2022 but to get the most out of the A.I technology on offer, most players will want to go through a custom fitting. As you would expect, each driver head is available with a range of custom shafts at no additional cost.
There are three shafts available in different configurations on the Rogue ST family of drivers. On the Rogue ST Max, all three are available and include the Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Blue and the Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV White. The other option is a Project X Cypher shaft in a women's or light flex.
In the Max LS and LS Triple Diamond heads, only the Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV White is available. In the Max D head, the Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Blue and Project X Cypher shaft are available.
When Is The Callaway Rogue ST driver on sale?
February 18th 2022
