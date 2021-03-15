In this FootJoy Premiere Series Flint shoe review, Joel Tadman takes a pair out on the course to assess the user experience golfers can expect

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Shoe Review

The take up on Tour of the three new Premiere Series golf shoes from FootJoy has been nothing short of phenomenal, so we were keen to find out what the user experience out on the course was really like.

We tested out the navy blue version of the Flint, the only spikeless shoe in the range.

There is perhaps a trend towards golfers wanting more traditional looking golf shoes and these fit that idea perfectly. Refined and sophisticated in equal measure, the Flint certainly looks like a golf shoe inspired by the past.

First impressions are that these shoes are surprisingly light given the throwback design.

The lacing system is unusual on the Flint in particular – there are just three lace eyelets on each side with a large gap in between but you’re still able to achieve a snug, secure fit along with a cleaner overall look although the laces themselves could be smoother.

We love the details of this shoe and how they enhance the elegance, be it the colour pops of red coming through, the embossed detail on the leather upper or the ‘1945’ inscribed around the heel. Stunning.

These are by no means the softest-feeling golf shoes in FootJoy’s 2021 range (that crown will probably go to the new HyperFlex or Flex XP). In the correct size, they are still very comfortable and there is an element of spring as you walk, but the Flint remains one of the more firmer-feeling spikeless shoes you’re likely to find.

This does, however, create a stable platform from which to swing, especially if you suffer from overactive legs during your swing that could do with reining in.

The grip on offer from the VersaTrax+ outsole was pretty good and very green friendly. Although the cleated options in Tarlow and Packard will give you more traction from iffy lies, the spikeless nature of the Flint affords wear off the course more seamlessly – we could see ourselves wearing these on semi-formal occasions away from the course!