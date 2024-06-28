Fujikura Completes VeloCore+ Lineup With Two New Shafts
The Ventus Red and Black VeloCore+ shafts are the latest releases from Fujikura. Here’s what we know so far…
The 2024 Velocore+ Blue was released earlier this year and due to immediate success on tour, Fujikura fans have not had to wait long for the brand to release the Black and Red 2024 VeloCore+ shafts to complete the line up. So what do these new shafts promise and what is the difference between the colours?
Many of biggest names in golf are already using Fujikura VeloCore shafts within their drivers and fairway woods but that hasn’t deterred Fujikura from releasing a newer model in Velocore+, a shaft it claims has ‘given the most popular shaft on tour the ultimate consistency upgrade’. But what is the difference between VeloCore and VeloCore+? Well the new VeloCore+ shafts take the original combination of ultra-premium bias core materials and enhanced key areas of it. VeloCore+ shafts have also seen a new material added to increase speed, feel and overall performance.
“The launch of 2024 Ventus Red and Ventus Black represents another significant milestone for Fujikura," says Spencer Reynolds, Fujikura Product and Brand Manager. “Joining the already successful VeloCore+ family of products, the incorporation of Red and Black into the 2024 Ventus line-up provides even more versatility for our Charter Dealers and fitters wanting to offer incremental gains and unique performance benefits to multiple player types.”
The new Ventus Red VeloCore+ shaft is designed for golfers seeking mid-high launch and mid spin profile. The likes of Adam Scott and Max Homa are just a few of the PGA Tour players who have previously used the VeloCore Red in various clubs at the top end of their bags and so it will be interesting to see if they can be tempted into trying the new Red VeloCore+.
The Ventus Black VeloCore+ is the brand's other latest release which once again is Fujikura’s lowest launching and spinning option. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both currently game the original Ventus VeloCore black and so if these shafts deliver on the promise of more speed and control, it’s surely only a matter of time before they both make the switch into the VeloCore+ models.
The previously released Ventus Blue VeloCore+ shaft sits somewhere between the Red and the Black, offering mid launch and mid spin for players seeking overall performance. The Blue VeloCore+ offers a stable feel without excess spin, perfect for those looking for complete accuracy.
Jon Rahm is another huge name in the game who has recently switched over to a Ventus VeloCore driver shaft and the wave of top players moving into Fujikura shafts is likely to keep moving upon the release of the new Ventus Red and Black VeloCore+ shafts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
We’re pretty sure these shafts are going to be a huge hit for amateur golfers and quickly be considered some of the best driver shafts available. Our first impressions of the Ventus VeloCore+ Blue shaft were very good and we're expecting a similar story to the be the case for the Red and Black models.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
PGA Championship Hero Michael Block To Play At International Series England
Golfing cult hero Michael Block will be teeing it up in England in August after being confirmed the field for the International Series event at Foxhills
By Paul Higham Published
-
Hole-In-One History At The US Senior Open After Back-To-Back Aces
Frank Bensel Jr created a piece of golfing history as he made holes-in-one on consecutive holes at the US Senior Open
By Paul Higham Published
-
These 2024 Golf Gear Trends Look Like They're Here To Stay
Joe Ferguson takes a look at some of the recent equipment developments that he believes will stand the test of time…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
How To Attack Par 5s: Ultimate Strategy Guide
YouTube PGA Pro and Fujikura ambassador Matt Fryer explains how to score better on the longest holes on the golf course…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
‘I Just Wanted To Make Myself A Set Of Clubs And I Got A Bit Carried Away’ - Bryson Dechambeau’s Iron Designer Explains All…
Tom Bailey of Avoda Golf explains how one of the most extraordinary equipment stories of 2024 came to be
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Check Out The 15-Year-Old Irons Lexi Thompson Is Still Using At The KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Thompson is known as one of the best ball strikers in the women's game, but did you know that the irons she uses were released back in 2009? Here, we check them out!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Is This The Coolest Putter Ever Made?
The Bradley Putter Company makes some special pieces but this one is off the charts...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why The Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Ti 340 Mini Driver Could Be The Best Of The Bunch
Has Callaway created the perfect stop gap between the driver and three wood or the ideal fairway finder? The initial signs are encouraging
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Are Blade Putters Becoming A Thing Of The Past?
With more and more of the world’s best golfers switching to mallet putters, will blade putters soon become a niche club?
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How Golfshot Can Transform Your Game On and Off the Course to Shoot Lower Scores
Joe Ferguson dives deeper to see if there’s more to the Golfshot app than meets the eye...
By Joe Ferguson Published