Fujikura Completes VeloCore+ Lineup With Two New Shafts

The 2024 Velocore+ Blue was released earlier this year and due to immediate success on tour, Fujikura fans have not had to wait long for the brand to release the Black and Red 2024 VeloCore+ shafts to complete the line up. So what do these new shafts promise and what is the difference between the colours?

VeloCore+ features new shaft technology to produce faster ball speeds and more accuracy than the previous Ventus VeloCore line up. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Many of biggest names in golf are already using Fujikura VeloCore shafts within their drivers and fairway woods but that hasn’t deterred Fujikura from releasing a newer model in Velocore+, a shaft it claims has ‘given the most popular shaft on tour the ultimate consistency upgrade’. But what is the difference between VeloCore and VeloCore+? Well the new VeloCore+ shafts take the original combination of ultra-premium bias core materials and enhanced key areas of it. VeloCore+ shafts have also seen a new material added to increase speed, feel and overall performance.

Rory McIlroy using a Ventus Black Velocore in his driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The launch of 2024 Ventus Red and Ventus Black represents another significant milestone for Fujikura," says Spencer Reynolds, Fujikura Product and Brand Manager. “Joining the already successful VeloCore+ family of products, the incorporation of Red and Black into the 2024 Ventus line-up provides even more versatility for our Charter Dealers and fitters wanting to offer incremental gains and unique performance benefits to multiple player types.”

The new Ventus Red VeloCore+ shaft is designed for golfers seeking mid-high launch and mid spin profile. The likes of Adam Scott and Max Homa are just a few of the PGA Tour players who have previously used the VeloCore Red in various clubs at the top end of their bags and so it will be interesting to see if they can be tempted into trying the new Red VeloCore+.

Scottie Scheffler currently uses a Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore shaft in his driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ventus Black VeloCore+ is the brand's other latest release which once again is Fujikura’s lowest launching and spinning option. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy both currently game the original Ventus VeloCore black and so if these shafts deliver on the promise of more speed and control, it’s surely only a matter of time before they both make the switch into the VeloCore+ models.

The previously released Ventus Blue VeloCore+ shaft sits somewhere between the Red and the Black, offering mid launch and mid spin for players seeking overall performance. The Blue VeloCore+ offers a stable feel without excess spin, perfect for those looking for complete accuracy.

The Fujikura Ventus Blue Velocore+ shaft was released earlier in the year (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Jon Rahm is another huge name in the game who has recently switched over to a Ventus VeloCore driver shaft and the wave of top players moving into Fujikura shafts is likely to keep moving upon the release of the new Ventus Red and Black VeloCore+ shafts.

We’re pretty sure these shafts are going to be a huge hit for amateur golfers and quickly be considered some of the best driver shafts available. Our first impressions of the Ventus VeloCore+ Blue shaft were very good and we're expecting a similar story to the be the case for the Red and Black models.