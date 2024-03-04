'These Are My 11 Favourite Mother's Day Golf Gifts'

Of course, every day we should celebrate our mother, but 10 March is Mother’s Day in the UK and 12 May in the US. Yes, all mums love flowers and chocolates, but if they play golf, why not break away from the norm and show your appreciation by treating them to a special gift to boost their game. Here’s a selection to give you a few ideas, some more extravagant than others!

If you know your mum’s shoe size, she’ll be really impressed if you surprise her with one of the best women’s golf shoes. FootJoy's Performa, a new model for the 2024 season, is a great option for women that like a sporty look with simple, yet stylish detailing on the heel with three different color options to choose from. Whichever colorway you choose, the same colors extend to the sole on this performance-led shoe that’s suitable to wear year round.

Callaway Reva Women's Golf Balls

It’s fair to say that women don’t lose as many golf balls as men, but they can never have too many! Callaway’s Reva ball is designed for beginners or women with a slow to moderate swing speed. This ball conforms to the Rules of Golf, but it’s actually 9% larger than a standard golf ball, although you wouldn’t notice until closer inspection. The larger diameter means the centre of gravity is higher to help launch the ball more easily with greater forgiveness on mishits.

Maui Jim Koki Beach Sunglasses

The sun is going to shine again eventually, and while sunglasses are not the easiest gift to buy as they are a very personal product, I believe that any mum will love this pair from Maui Jim because they’re not just great to wear for golf, but a fashion statement too! They have polarized lenses for a clear, glare-free view and are available in three different ‘Tortoise’ colors.

Surprizeshop Pink Beaded Crystal Score Counter

If your mum is a beginner golfer, then there’s a good chance that she’s racking up a lot of shots and it’s not always easy to keep count. That’s when the pink beaded crystal score counter from Surprizeshop comes in handy. She might think that you’re being rude about her ability, but in the long run she’ll thank you for this popular accessory that comes with a carabiner so you can attach it to your belt loop or golf bag.

J Lindeberg Rosa Golf Bucket Hat

As one of the best women’s golf hats, your mum will be on-trend this spring and summer wearing this navy bucket-style from J Lindeberg. No need to worry about sizing as one size fits all. It’s lightweight with an extra large brim for maximum sun protection, plus it has ventilation holes for additional comfort. Come rain or shine, it’s fast drying, so definitely a versatile hat to keep in your golf bag.

Motocaddy M1 DHC Electric Trolley

If you really want to push the boat out and you’ve heard subtle hints from your mum about wanting one of the best electric trolleys for women, then you won’t go far wrong with Motocaddy’s M1 DHC model with a red trim, as it’s compact and simple to use. It’s packed with features including a clear widescreen display, nine speed settings, Adjustable Distance Control (up to 45-yards), a USB charging port and tool-free handle height adjustment.

Under Armour Playoff Ace Polo

Purple is in this season and if this is a color that suits your mum, she’ll be happy with this women’s polo shirt from Under Armour. The fabric is nice and stretchy and it has a subtle all-over pattern. Other detailing includes a 4-button placket and a shaped hem for extra coverage, which also adds to its feminine shaping, and it also features odour control technology, which is always a good thing!

PUMA x Liberty Women's Golf Visor

A visor will always be a popular choice of headwear for women golfers and mum might like this one in particular as it's a unique design from PUMA, created in partnership with Liberty London. It features the store's iconic all-over floral print with an embroidered 'P' logo in navy above the peak on the right-hand side. To ensure comfort, it has a fully adjustable Velcro fastening, and overall provides a sporty look.

Ping Hoofer Golf Bag

Ping's Hoofer bag is regarded as one of the best golf bags on the market because it’s lightweight, and although it’s designed as a carry bag, I’ve also used it on an electric trolley as an alternative to a bigger cart bag. It has plenty of space, 16 pockets, in which to keep all your belongings and the 5-way divider keeps your clubs protected and stops them from bunching up. Shoulder pads and backpack style straps make it comfortable to carry and it comes in four different color options.

Adidas Ultimate365 Layering Top

This women's top from adidas is such a useful layer, so your mum is bound to get plenty of wear out of this item. You'll be playing it safe with the color, it comes in navy or white. The half-zip means that you can easily seal in warmth or let it escape depending on the weather conditions. It also has two front zipped pockets for your essentials.

Penguin Groovy Pete Print Skort

This 16" flounce skort from Penguin has a fun all-over 60s-inspired Penguin Pete print combining pastel shades of light pink and green. It's a lightweight and stretchy fabric in a polyester and elastane mix with a nice anti-slip waistband, and the flouncy design will provide any mum with a flattering fit. If you're feeling ultra generous, a matching polo shirt is available.