15 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Thomas.

1. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky.

2. Thomas already has 14 PGA Tour wins to his name. His first victory was back in 2015 in Kuala Lumpur at the CIMB Classic, beating Adam Scott by one stroke.

3. Thomas and Jordan Speith have known each other since they were 14. They have become firm friends, with both players representing the US in the 2007 Evian Junior Masters.

4. Golf runs in the Thomas family, with both his father and grandfather playing professionally. His grandfather played in the US Open, where he was once paired with Arnold Palmer.

5. Justin began playing golf at the age of 2. His father Mike, a club pro, introduced him to the game and continues to be Thomas’ coach.

6. Aside from winning a Major, Thomas had two main goals in golf. To be World No 1 and to make the US Ryder Cup team. He achieved both of those goals in 2018.

7. Justin is a massive University of Alabama football fan. He played college golf there.

8. He now currently resides in Jupiter, Florida.

9. Thomas played in the Wyndham Championship on the PGA tour in 2009. He was the third-youngest player to make the cut at the age of 16.

10. Thomas is currently dating Jillian Wisniewski.

11. Justin became the 7th player in PGA Tour history and youngest ever to shoot a round of 59 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

12. He became the first man to shoot nine under par in a US Open at Erin Hills in 2017.

13. In 2012, Thomas won the Haskins award, as the most outstanding collegiate golfer. He follows in the footsteps of both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

14. During the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, seven-year old Justin received Jack Nicklaus’ autograph.

15. He is one of only five players to have won 10 or more PGA Tour events including a Major before turning 27. The others are Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth