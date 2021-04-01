Meet the 2021 Players Champion Justin Thomas' girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in this piece.

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now.

Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below.

The pair are believed to have been together since 2016 and yet Jillian occasionally struggles to join Justin as he travels around the world largely because she is based in Chicago.

Like Thomas, Wisniewski is from Kentucky and graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Kentucky.

Whilst there she worked for the TV department and also worked at the school’s Student Centre.

According to her LinkedIn page, “My job at the UK Student Center involves me giving information to students and people visiting the campus.”

At university she was also part of the sorority, Phi Beta Phi which she joined sometime after her freshman year.

She has since taken up a role as Production Business Manager at McGarry Bowen, an advertising agency.

Jillian famously almost missed Thomas winning his first Major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship.

Originally she was supposed to be on a later flight but caught a different one at the last minute and got to Quail Hollow Golf Club in time to see Thomas lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

Thomas said of the event; “I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7pm and I was like, you need to change your flight to later, I just feel like I don’t want you to miss this. I feel like I’m going to get it done.”

Below, Thomas and Wisniewski at the 2021 Players Championship.