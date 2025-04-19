The Impressive List Of Course Records Justin Thomas Holds.... Including TPC Sawgrass, Medinah And Harbour Town
Justin Thomas is having a hugely successful PGA Tour career - and he has set several course records along the way
Since turning professional in 2013, Justin Thomas has been one of the best performers on the PGA Tour.
That has included 15 victories and a spell at the top of the world rankings, which came in May 2018 and lasted for five weeks. While it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the former University of Alabama star, with a difficult run throughout much of 2023 and parts of 2024 in particular, he gave a strong indication he's back to his best in the the first round of the RBC Heritage with a 10-under 61 at Harbour Town to set a new course record.
However, that was just the latest in a sizeable list of course records Thomas has set in his professional career. Here are the details.
Thomas gave an insight into his state of mind when firing on all cylinders following an 11-under 61 in the second round of the 2015 CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur.
Thomas’ course record round included carding nine birdies and an eagle, and afterwards, he said: “It was just one of those days when you kind of get unconscious and get rolling out there.” Two days later, Thomas had his maiden PGA Tour win.
Two years later, Thomas made history with just the eighth sub-60 round on the PGA Tour – a 59 in the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.
At the age of 23, it also meant he was the youngest PGA Tour player to shoot a sub-60 round. He went on to to win the tournament, which came just a week after his victory in the SBS Tournament of Champions.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Thomas was still looking for his maiden Major title at the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, but he was firmly in contention after a 63 in the third round, which saw him tie the course record and match the lowest score in the tournament’s history.
Despite beginning the fourth round just one shot behind overnight leader Brian Harman, Thomas couldn’t take his form into the last day, finishing with a 75 for a T9 as Brooks Koepka won.
In the third round of the 2019 BMW Championship at Medinah, Thomas opened with five straight birdies on his way to an 11-under 61. That beat a new course record of 63 set by Hideki Matsuyama just a day earlier. It gave Thomas a six-shot lead with one round to play, and he didn’t throw it away as he won by three.
At the 2020 US Open, Thomas took full advantage of soft conditions at Winged Foot to storm into the lead after a first-round 65 that included six birdies and only one bogey. That was the lowest score in the US Open at the venue. However, despite that achievement, it wasn’t enough for Thomas to claim his maiden title in the Major, as he finished T8.
In the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Thomas set the course record with a 12-under third round of 61 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. However, he only held the outright record for 90 minutes before Jon Rahm matched it.
A day later, Matt Jones also carded a 61, although, incredibly, none of them won the tournament. That honor went to Cameron Smith with Rahm runner-up, Jones third and Thomas finishing T5.
After a lackluster 2023, Thomas began 2024 in style, with a T3 in The American Express. That was helped by a 61 in the third round at PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course to leave him on 23-under for the tournament.
However, even though Thomas’s round was a course record, the headlines were taken by amateur Nick Dunlap, who at La Quinta Country Club in the event, which is held over three courses, carded a third-round 60. “Didn’t think I was going to have to deal with a freaking college kid shooting 60 today, joked Thomas afterwards.” Dunlap went on to win the tournament.
Any suggestions that Thomas wasn’t getting back to his best were put firmly to one side in the second round of the 2025 Players Championship. At TPC Sawgrass, he followed a 78 in the first round with a course record-equaling 62, becoming the player with the most birdies in a round at the course with 11. Incredibly, that beat his previous record of 10 at the 2015 tournament.
Thomas began the 2025 RBC Heritage like a man on a mission as he aimed for his first win since the PGA Championship three years earlier. He made four birdies on the first five holes on his way to setting a new Harbour Town course record with a 61 that included 11 birdies.
That gave him a commanding lead, and he was full of praise for the course afterwards, saying: "I love it. I wish we played more places like it. I think more architects should design places like this. It kind of stands of test of time, I think.
"I just think it's a really, really cool place that requires you to think on every single shot you're hitting, and you can't get lazy."
Thomas backed his first round up with a 69 in the second round to hold a two-shot lead at the halfway stage.
Justin Thomas Course Records
- 2015 CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur - 61 (second round)
- 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club - 59 (first round)
- 2017 US Open, Erin Hills - 63 (third round)
- 2019 BMW Championship, Medinah - 61 (third round)
- 2020 US Open, Winged Foot - 65 (first round)
- 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua - 61 (third round)
- 2024 The American Express, PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course - 61 (third round)
- 2025 The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass - 62 (second round)
- 2025 RBC Heritage, Harbour Town - 61 (first round)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy To Make First Competitive Start Following Masters Victory
Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will return to TPC Louisiana, with McIlroy making his first competitive appearance since his Masters victory
By Matt Cradock
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three
Justin Thomas leads going into the weekend at the RBC Heritage, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
Rory McIlroy To Make First Competitive Start Following Masters Victory
Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will return to TPC Louisiana, with McIlroy making his first competitive appearance since his Masters victory
By Matt Cradock
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three
Justin Thomas leads going into the weekend at the RBC Heritage, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The RBC Heritage
The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events offers a huge prize for the winner, and the caddie alongside the champion is due for a big payday too
By Mike Hall
-
Tommy Fleetwood Makes Putter Change At RBC Heritage
The Englishman has switched from a blade putter to a custom mallet-style TaylorMade Spider Tour putter for the Harbour Town event
By Mike Hall
-
Scottie Scheffler Among Big Names Spotted Testing TaylorMade R7 Quad Mini Driver At RBC Heritage
Various TaylorMade staffers, like Scheffler and Fleetwood, were seen testing the R7 Quad Mini Driver at Harbour Town Golf Links prior to the main event on Thursday
By Matt Cradock
-
Will Rangefinders Significantly Help The PGA Tour's Slow Play Issue? Scottie Scheffler Says No, But He Knows What Will...
Rangefinders will be allowed in a PGA Tour event for the first time at this week's RBC Heritage, but Scheffler isn't convinced they will speed up play that much
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour’s latest opposite field event features an attractive prize money payout and some former champions in the field
By Mike Hall
-
RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2025
Scottie Scheffler defends his title at Harbour Town in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events
By Mike Hall