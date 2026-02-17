This Mistake Stops You Releasing The Club Effectively (And How To Fix It With The Step-Back Drill)

When trying to improve our golf game, amateurs tend to get fixated on common pain points, like the position at the top of the backswing or the correct setup position, which means that learning how to release the golf club can be a bit of an afterthought.

Considering how crucial this skill is in helping you to ensure a centred strike and ward off the biggest driver distance killer in the amateur game, it's totally counterproductive to ignore it if you want to see progress.

So, in the interest of helping you to understand how to release the golf club effectively, including a common misconception and a great drill to fix it, I asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Pro John Jacobs to share his expert advice...

How To Release The Golf Club

John Jacobs PGA Pro and Top 50 Coach

Many golfers, in an effort to keep the clubface square through impact, find themselves in a poor post-impact position.

The idea that the club needs to stay square, looking at the target through impact, typically leads to the face being held open. That’s when we see big blocks and pushes.

Improving your release will have a big impact on accuracy and improve your ability to achieve a centred strike with irons.

This poor post-impact position is a problem for many amateur golfers who struggle release the golf club effectively (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

The image below demonstrates what we want to see: beautiful extension, a straight right forearm and the club moving away from the body with the arms connected.

We’re trying to increase the space between the butt of the club and your belt buckle.

That mental image can help you release your hands better. Note how I’ve thrown my hands at the target line here.

We are looking for extension and a straight right forearm to create an effective release of the golf club past-impact (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

If you pull your trail leg back a foot or so at set-up, as I've done in the image below, and try to hit the ball, you will find it becomes difficult for your body to turn.

This is what makes this drill so effective and one you should definitely try as it will help you learn how to stop slicing the ball.

This step-back drill is a super easy way for amateurs to practice this key skill on the driving range or on the golf course (Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

By intentionally closing off your stance like this, you’re going to teach yourself how to release the hands, as it forces you to learn how the hands and arms should pass the body through impact.

Play a few holes, a whole round even, with your trail foot back like this, hitting nice smooth swings.

Heading to practice without a plan is one of the seven things never to do at the driving range, so have this drill in your head this next time you grab a bucket of balls.

Your timing will improve and you might surprise yourself at just how sweetly and how far you can strike it.