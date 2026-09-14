On The Ground At The Solheim Cup: 7 Personal Takeaways

Having experienced the electric atmosphere at Bernardus Golf first-hand as Team Europe reclaimed the Solheim Cup trophy in a thrilling 15-13 victory, it was a brilliant spectacle for women's golf. It's an event that gets better and better, smashing records and showcasing world-class drama on a global stage. Here are my 7 takeaways from the 2026 match:

Short, Sweet, And Spectacular

This was easily one of the best Solheim Cup Opening Ceremonies in years. This might sound a bit harsh, and while I get that there’s a set protocol, these events usually drag on. All fans really want are the captains' speeches and the player pairings. Flawlessly hosted by Di Stewart, this ceremony nailed the balance: a few quick thank-yous, a short celebratory film, and straight into the main event. Fireworks signalled the start of the Solheim Cup, and a great live band kept the crowd's energy buzzing long after. Spot on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Noise And Goosebumps

The 1st tee experience remains the absolute highlight of the Solheim Cup for me, there’s nothing else like it in the game. We spend the rest of the year watching these golfers play as stoic individuals, so seeing them step onto the tee with music blaring, players and captains dancing, and the crowd going crazy is just brilliant. If you ever get the chance to go, the 1st tee atmosphere alone is worth the price of admission.

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I’m really glad we’ve found a better balance between the DJ and the crowd. The music definitely hijacked the fan culture at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, but bringing in the Guardians of the Cup, along with the rest of the chant-makers, restored the true spirit of the event. Having that mix of iconic, customised chants alongside the music gets everyone involved, right down to the players and caddies. It brings an energy you just don’t get anywhere else in golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drama And Dutch Luxury

The layout at Bernardus Golf delivered the match-play drama we all want and have come to expect from a Solheim Cup. The course was presented beautifully, and full marks to the greenkeeping staff, as it also held up extremely well following the torrential rain on Sunday morning.

Perhaps not enough live scoreboards or concession stations dotted around the course, but that’s neither here nor there. In the fan village, I thought the tastefully laid-out food stations really showcased Bernardus’s refined luxury and sleek approach to hosting.

There were plenty of viewing spots, and grandstands were positioned in the best places on holes guaranteed to create the most drama, like the par-3 15th and par-4 16th. In fact, the 1st tee grandstand was the biggest I’ve ever seen at a Solheim Cup, and on the first morning, there wasn’t a spare seat in the house - another indication of the growth of this fantastic event.

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15th hole at Bernardus created plenty of drama (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Sea Of Colour (And Bicycles!)

The crowds were phenomenal. Reports put week-long attendance around 80,000, a surge of nearly 15,000 spectators compared to the last European staging at Finca Cortesin in 2023.

While European blue and yellow comfortably outnumbered American red, white, and blue, supporters from both sides created an electric atmosphere out on the course. Naturally, there was also a prominent splash of orange in vibrant tribute to the Dutch hosts, so combined the European fans were very loud and proud.

There’s no doubt this unique golf tournament atmosphere is what hooks people in. I met four women from Virginia who became sold on the Solheim Cup when it was hosted in their home state in 2024. They certainly didn't want to miss the action this time, making the long-haul trip across the Atlantic to take it all in, and even fully embraced the Dutch experience by taking the recommended bike ride from the station to Bernardus!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fearless Rookies And Historic Comebacks

It’s impossible to pick out just one standout player, they are all part of a team, but I was seriously impressed with the European rookie pairing of Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes. They were totally fearless, enjoyed every single moment, and made history by becoming the first all-rookie duo to win two matches at a single Solheim Cup.

Swedish stars Maja Stark and Linn Grant were equally sensational, putting on a ball-striking masterclass in the Saturday morning foursomes to defeat Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz 3&2, bringing an end to the American pair's historic 5-0 undefeated streak in the format.

On the US side, Alison Lee delivered her own piece of history in the singles, staging an unbelievable comeback against Esther Henseleit. No player has won a Solheim Cup singles match after being four down since at least 2015, putting the perfect finishing touch on an incredible week where Lee finished as the tournament's top overall point scorer with a flawless 4-0-0 record.

Mimi Rhodes and Nastasia Nadaud (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pure Magic From 90 Feet Out

There is one putt that will go down as an historic moment in the history of the Solheim Cup, and that was Jennifer Kupcho’s 90-foot birdie putt on the 17th green during Saturday afternoon’s fourballs. Teaming up with rookie Lindy Duncan against the formidable European pairing of Carlota Ciganda and Céline Boutier, the Americans were 1 down with two holes to play in the final match of the day.

Standing off the back of the green and staring down a nearly impossible distance across the fringe, Kupcho sent her putt rolling down the slope and it sank to tie the match and send the US side into raptures.

Then on the 18th green, Kupcho stepped up once more and drained a 25-foot birdie putt to complete an improbable back-to-back finish, securing a 1-up victory and tying the entire event 8-8 heading into Sunday's singles. In the media centre, our mouths were wide open. I bet she could hit that putt a hundred times and never make it, but that's why you've always got to expect the unexpected!

Jennifer Kupcho celebrates sinking a 90-foot putt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Retail Therapy Done Right

I was impressed by the shop, which had Ping’s Team Europe and Team USA’s B.Draddy and Zero Restriction clothing on sale, plus there were Solheim Cup logoed items from other brands such as Chervo, adidas and Dolcezza, the latter being a new brand to me. Women want a choice of styles to suit different tastes and budgets, so seeing this level of variety was a welcome change from the limited options often found at major tournaments.

There were also lots of accessories to choose from, a favourite was the European knitted visor, and I suspect the shop sold out of umbrellas on Sunday!