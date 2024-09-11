How Many Fans Are At The 2024 Solheim Cup?

The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is set-up to be an epic, with a record amount of fans reportedly set to be present in Virginia

A number of fans around the first tee at Finca Cortesin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The Solheim Cup continues to get bigger and better, with 24 of the best players in the world, this year, descending on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

It's shaping up to be an epic and, reportedly, over 100,000 fans are expected to be present at the course over the week, as Team Europe hope to retain the trophy for a fourth successive time.

Last year, around 65,000 spectators were present at Finca Cortesin in Spain, which happened to be the largest number of fans on European soil to date. What's more, 14% of those present came from the United States, with the thrilling event being watched by three quarters of a million people on Sunday.

According to viewing figures from broadcaster, Sky Sports, an all-time channel record of 734,000 fans were glued to their screens via the network, as Team Europe retained the trophy following the tournament's first ever 14-14 tie.

This year, there's set to be more of the same drama and, for 2024, a record amount of spectators will reportedly be present, with former European Solheim Cup captain, Mickey Walker, telling BBC that the away side can expect a "hostile" crowd.

Golf fans surround the green at the 2021 Solheim Cup

Around 130,000 fans were present at the 2021 Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, the highest-attended event on the LPGA Tour came at the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness. That week, 130,000 were present and, according to Matt Chmura, the LPGA’s chief marketing and brand officer, “this could be the biggest event in the history of women’s golf, that’s the way I’m thinking about it.”

Along with the spectators, television coverage is set to remain similar to that of last year, with the likes of NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock providing the coverage all week.

If the numbers above are correct, then it will indeed be close to the record set in 2021. So far, in 2024, a reported 240,000 fans attended the Olympic Games in Paris, as an estimated 30,000 a day appeared at Le Golf National, whilst the AIG Women's Open attracted over 50,000 spectators, making it the most well-attended Women's Open since 2019.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

