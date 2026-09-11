A year after the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, it's the turn of the best women golfers from Europe and the US to do battle in the Solheim Cup.

The first edition of the biennial match in 1990 featured just eight players on each team.

For the next two editions, the Solheim Cup had 10 players on each team.

Finally, like the men's equivalent, 12 golfers began playing on each team from 1996.

A total of 24 players will once again go head-to-head in 2026, with the action coming from Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

Alongside each will be the player's caddie, where no doubt all of their expertise will be needed to help the stars navigate the heathland layout's abundance of water, extensive bunkering and undulating greens.

Wind could also play a part, making the caddie's job even more important as both teams go for the points they need to ensure that, come Sunday evening, they are the ones who get to lift the famous Waterford Crystal trophy.

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Take a look at every player-caddie partnership at the 2026 Solheim Cup.

Player-Caddie Partnerships At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Charley Hull has been with Adam Woodward since 2015 and six of her seven Solheim Cup appearances, so he's well equipped to provide her with the necessary expertise to navigate Bernardus Golf.

Another well-known player-caddie pairing on the European team is Esther Henseleit and Reece Henseleit Phillips.

Charley Hull has worked with Adam Woodward since 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reece is Esther's husband, and he was also alongside her as she came within a whisker of winning the AIG Women's Open before missing out in a playoff to Shiho Kuwaki.

Ryder Cup rookie Lottie Woad had been with Dermot Byrne. However, ahead of the 2026 season, she turned to David Taylor. Among other players he has worked with are Woad's Solheim Cuo teammate Linn Grant.

For Team USA, Nelly Korda will have long-time caddie Jason McDede alongside her. They have worked together since 2018.

During that time, as well as four Solheim Cup appearances, Korda has also won multiple LPGA Tour events, including four Major titles.

Nelly Korda has had Jason McDede as her caddie since 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Khang, who will make her fifth Solheim Cup appearance at Bernardus Golf, has Lexi Thompson's former caddie Jack Fulghum on her bag, after the pair began working together in 2023.

Another experienced caddie assisting a US player is Andrea Lee's looper Jason Gilroyed. Among the others he has previously worked with are Jessica Korda, Minjee Lee and Lee's Solheim Cup teammates Rose Zhang and Alison Lee.

Team Europe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Caddie Celine Boutier Carlos Lopez Carlota Ciganda Mike Curry Linn Grant Pontus Samuelsson Esther Henseleit Reece Henseleit Phillips Charley Hull Adam Woodward Julia Lopez Ramirez Lauren Whyte Nanna Koertsz Madsen Oscar Reventlow-Mourier Leona Maguire Simon Keelan Nastasia Nadaud Michele Thomson Mimi Rhodes George Twyman Maja Stark Hadley Trenfield Lottie Woad David Taylor

Team USA