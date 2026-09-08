The Solheim Cup Rivalry Isn't Just On The Course… It's In The Apparel

When the 20th edition of the Solheim Cup kicks off at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, the battle for international supremacy, it won't just be fought through performance, it will be contested through two distinct, high-performance style statements.

Team USA: A Nostalgic Nod to Away Triumphs

When Captain Angela Stanford leads Team USA onto European soil, her squad will be wearing a literal blueprint of past American victories. Rather than sticking purely to modern aesthetics, Stanford worked alongside official outfitters B. Draddy and Zero Restriction to weave the visual identity of previous winning away teams directly into this year's lineup.

(Image credit: Summit Golf Brands)

Three of the team's daily looks directly recreate throwback styles from the only times the American side has lifted the trophy on European soil: Monday’s practice round honors the dramatic 2015 win at St. Leon-Rot in Germany, Wednesday pays tribute to the 2007 squad in Halmstad, Sweden, and Thursday’s opening ceremony ensemble offers a nostalgic nod to the 1996 champions at St. Pierre in Wales.

Alison Root and Katie Dawkins highlight the 2026 women's golf fashion

To handle unpredictable Dutch autumn weather, the new Draddy Sport for Women line provides moisture-wicking stretch polos, skirts, quarter-zips, and technical vests on the course, alongside luxury cashmere sweaters from B. Draddy for off-course team appearances. Meanwhile, long-time supplier Zero Restriction equips the squad with waterproof rain jackets, pants, and thermal crewnecks to guard against coastal winds and rain.

Team Europe: Host-Nation Pride and European Stars

Team Europe steps out at Bernardus in a look created in close collaboration between Ping Global Creative Director Fiona Reilly, Captain Anna Nordqvist, and Vice-Captain Mel Reid. Built using Ping’s Sensor technology platform, the collection balances a traditional aesthetic with modern athletic tailoring designed to keep players flexible and protected.

The three-day competition narrative relies on a classic blue, yellow, and white colorway packed with clever host-nation details. Friday’s opening matches feature a striking blue-and-white look with subtle orange detailing on the polo collars, zips, and star motifs as a direct nod to the Netherlands.

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(Image credit: Ping)

Saturday shifts to a vibrant yellow polo paired with crisp white bottoms and matching mid-layers, before closing out Sunday’s decisive singles sessions in a powerful blue outfit featuring prominent European stars across the sleeves and headwear.

(Image credit: Ping)

To round out the kit, Ping introduced a matching line of accessories, including backpacks, shoe bags, and special-edition Moonlite carry bags, decorated with a custom Dutch tulip print.

Click here to purchase the Team Europe outfits