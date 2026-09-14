This Unreleased Driver Is Chalking Up Massive Tour Wins... But When Can You Get It?

Something extraordinary is happening on the global tours right now. If you’ve been paying close attention to what’s in the bags of top players, you’ve likely noticed a prototype metalwood making remarkably frequent trips to the winner’s circle.

Equipment manufacturers routinely test pre-production clubs on tour months in advance, but rarely, if ever, have I seen a driver perform so well in terms of victories before it has even been released!

Ryan Fox stormed to victory at Royal Birkdale with the unreleased Srixon driver in his bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

That club is a new Srixon driver (you will likely know the name already, and can read it on the driver, but technically we are not allowed to name it yet. Rules are rules!), and it is currently assembling one of the most impressive pre-launch runs in recent golf memory across both the men's and women's games.

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Dominating on the Big Stage

Tour professionals are notoriously hesitant to swap out their driver mid-season - confidence off the tee is sacred, and tweaking launch specs during competition can be risky. Yet, as soon as player testing opened for this particular new Srixon model, players didn't just put it straight into play; they started lifting major trophies immediately.

The headline-grabbing run kicked off when Ryan Fox produced a masterclass of distance and control to capture the Claret Jug at The Open Championship with the driver in the bag. The momentum carried straight over to the LPGA Tour, where Jenny Shin put on a ball-striking clinic to secure victory at the Women's Scottish Open.

Jenny Shin produced some seriously impressive driving statistics en route to her Scottish Open victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

If any doubts remained about this intriguing new driver's big-stage credentials, Shane Lowry put them firmly to rest at the Irish Open. Driving with relentless power and accuracy under pressure, Lowry dismantled an elite field to win the title by a record margin.

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Three marquee victories across three distinct venues - all accomplished before the driver has even hit shop floors.

Shane Lowry demolished the field at Doonbeg with his version of the unreleased Srixon driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lips Sealed on the Tech... For Now

So, what exactly is the secret sauce driving Srixon’s latest creation? For now, the technical details remain strictly under wraps.

Because media technical specs are under a strict embargo until September 22nd, we can't yet reveal the under-the-hood engineering, face architecture, carbon construction, or sole weighting Srixon has designed for this low-spin head. However, we don't need a spec sheet to comment on what we've witnessed out on the course: penetrating trajectories, high ball speeds, and impressive stability when the pressure is on.

The tour results speak louder than any marketing pitch ever could.

Release Dates & What’s Next

For Srixon enthusiasts looking to upgrade their driver, the wait is almost over.

Our complete technical breakdown, launch monitor data, and full reviews will go live right here on Golf Monthly on September 22nd as soon as the media embargo lifts.

If you're already sold on the tour performance and ready to get custom fit, mark your calendars: the Srixon driver family will officially be available at retail on October 2nd. If its pre-launch win record is any indication, this one is most certainly worth a test!