Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn At Doonbeg?

The Irish Open prize money payout has remained consistent since taking an almighty leap forward ahead of the 2022 edition - here's what they're playing for

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Rory McIlroy with the Irish Open trophy
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What an Irish Open it's been so far. Big names, up-and-coming talents and local heroes have gone head to head and provided a typically awesome Irish crowd with enough entertainment to last them until the Ryder Cup next year.

But two men in particular have made it look almost easy at times. Shane Lowry heads the field on 16-under thanks in part to a course-record 62 on Friday, four shots ahead of Jacob Skov Olesen who is three ahead of those in third.

Whoever comes out on top, there are a few significant perks heading his way. In no particular order, the winner is due to take home 835 Race to Dubai points and 250 Ryder Cup qualification points as well as more than $1 million from a total pot of $6 million.

Since 2022, the Irish Open has offered out $6 million among those who make the cut, with past champions including Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard and Vincent Norrman.

Given this is the joint-highest payout of the DP World Tour campaign outside of the Majors and Rolex Series events, the consolation prizes for those who narrowly miss out are certainly not to be sniffed at.

The runner-up receives $660,000 while third and fourth are still in line for more than $300,000. Finishing anywhere inside the top-12 gives a pro the chance to pick up an initial six-figure payday before various factors reduce how much they really earn.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Irish Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

IRISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,020,000

2nd

$660,000

3rd

$378,000

4th

$300,000

5th

$254,400

6th

$210,000

7th

$180,000

8th

$150,000

9th

$134,400

10th

$120,000

11th

$110,400

12th

$103,200

13th

$96,600

14th

$91,800

15th

$88,200

16th

$84,600

17th

$81,000

18th

$77,400

19th

$74,400

20th

$72,000

21st

$69,600

22nd

$67,800

23rd

$66,000

24th

$64,200

25th

$62,400

26th

$60,600

27th

$58,800

28th

$57,000

29th

$55,200

30th

$53,400

31st

$51,600

32nd

$49,800

33rd

$48,000

34th

$46,200

35th

$44,000

36th

$42,600

37th

$41,400

38th

$40,200

39th

$39,000

40th

$37,800

41st

$36,600

42nd

$35,400

43rd

$34,200

44th

$33,000

45th

$31,800

46th

$30,600

47th

$29,400

48th

$28,200

49th

$27,000

50th

$25,800

51st

$24,600

52nd

$23,400

53rd

$22,200

54th

$21,000

55th

$20,400

56th

$19,800

57th

$19,200

58th

$18,600

59th

$18,000

60th

$17,400

61st

$16,800

62nd

$16,200

63rd

$15,600

64th

$15,000

65th

$14,400

66th

$13,800

67th

$13,200

68th

$12,600

69th

$12,000

70th

$11,400
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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