Bazza's Best Bets At The BMW PGA Championship 2026: Trending American To Win At Wentworth

BMW PGA Championship week is one of my favorite in the calendar.

Fresh off the back of picking Shane Lowry to win the Irish Open in last week's Bazza's Best Bets column, I am doubling down and putting everything I have into going back-to-back at Wentworth.

There are some big names missing from the field, but many of the world's best are still there to battle it out.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

With plenty of course form, that tends to be highly predictive, and a clear roadmap for success - I like my chances.

After crunching the numbers and exploring the trends, I have landed on three names including one that could be one of my favorite bets of the entire season...

BMW PGA Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Patrick Reed To Win @ BetMGM

Patrick Reed ticks a lot of boxes for me this week - and could be one of my favorite bets of the season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 2018 Masters Champion flew out of the blocks on the DP World Tour at the start of the season, winning twice and finishing runner-up in three consecutive events in January.

Since then, Reed has banked top-12 finishes at The Masters and the PGA Championship - but he was also runner-up last week at the Irish Open.

Reed is a dangerous player in any field when entering the week in form. His course form is exceptional, finishing T3 and T5 in his last two visits to Wentworth, but he also fits the statistical profile perfectly.

Reed ranks 2nd for SG: Tee To Green and 13th for Greens In Regulation this season on the DP World Tour, which is encouraging at a second-shot golf course. His short game is also exceptional, ranking 3rd for Scrambling and 4th for SG: Around The Green.

That combination will be crucial for a strong charge at the BMW PGA Championship, so I expect Reed to go well in a strong field as he chases a PGA Tour return next season.

Patrick Reed ticks a lot of boxes at the BMW PGA Championship this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Ewen Ferguson @ BetMGM

Ewen Ferguson is another player with great course form, finishing T5 and T18 in his last two visits to Wentworth.

The Scotsman has also been playing well of late, finishing T9 last week in Ireland and T9 in Denmark a few weeks ago.

One poor round has prevented him really contending in each of the last four weeks, but the signs are encouraging nonetheless.

Ferguson also matches the profile of winner well, ranking 19th for GIR and 32nd for Scrambling.

If he can put four rounds together and continue the impressive trajectory he is on at this tournament, he could go close again at a nice price.

Ewen Ferguson has great recent and course form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Rory McIlroy To Win @ BetMGM

McIlroy had an off week at the Amgen Irish Open, which is all the more reason why I've backed McIlroy at Wentworth, due to the fact he'll want to make up for his poor showing at Doonbeg.



Like we saw at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 66th, McIlroy then produced a solo third the week after, before a T4th result at the Tour Championship.

It almost seems that, if he has a poor tournament, it riles him up and he performs the week after. Possessing a great record at Wentworth, returning to a venue that suits his eye is all the more reason as to why he's my favorite this week.

Pick Two: Matt Wallace To Win @ BetMGM

The Englishman has been in excellent form over the last few months, with Wallace producing five consecutive top 15s in his last five starts over the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.



Claiming a T15th at the British Masters, as well as finishing T9th and T14th at the Omega European Masters and Amgen Irish Open, Wallace seems to play well at venues which are on the calendar year after year, with Wentworth one of those where he has a good record.



I believe it's his linked/associated club and, what's more, he finished T12th in 2024 and hasn't missed a cut here in his last three starts.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Viktor Hovland To Win @ BetMGM



I was torn between Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, but I've just given the nod to the Norwegian based on his outstanding record at this event and - quite simply - due to the fact I believe he has a higher chance of winning.

Hovland is coming off a runner-up finish at the Tour Championship last time out and he's been T5th at the BMW PGA Championship on each of his last three visits.

Add in the fact he's been clutch with his irons all season and seems to have made great strides after reuniting with Joe Mayo (RE: his short game) and I think that makes him a good pick for the DP World Tour's flagship event.

Pick Two: Aaron Rai To Win @ BetMGM

I can't believe Aaron Rai is even near the price he is at this stage, but I like to take what the bookies give me.

The PGA Championship winner is also a fantastic ball striker, which is key around Wentworth and his putting has largely been very good here previously.

Rai has been T2nd, T3rd and T4th here in the past and has won at Sedgefield Country Club (the Wyndham Championship), which is said to be a correlating course.

With plenty of noise around some of the big guns on show, could a future Ryder Cup player actually be the main attraction come Sunday? I think there's a chance...

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

Pick One: Joaquin Niemann To Win @ BetMGM



I backed the Chilean in Ireland last week and will stick with him for Wentworth after his runner-up finish at Trump Doonbeg.

Niemann is only making his second BMW PGA Championship appearance but he enjoyed a solid debut in 2025 with a T20, which included a third-round 65.

He has been a winning machine on LIV Golf so all of that experience will help him in big events like this one.

Pick Two: Ewen Ferguson To Win @ BetMGM

Ferguson also enjoyed a strong week in Ireland, with a superb closing 64 moving him up to T9th.

It continues a strong run for the Scot, who has now gone T9-T24-T15-T9 in his last four starts.

He has played four BMW PGAs and his best two results have come in the last two years, with a T18 in 2024 before a T5 last time out. I think he's a sneaky outsider who might challenge for the title.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to two winning tips, three runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 11 top-5s.

Elliott chases in second, with one win and a total of nine top-5s, while Jonny sits third thanks to two wins and series of third-place finishes.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but Matt always comes into his own around this time of year with some great value selections.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)

Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.

The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.

Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

Baz extended his lead with a winning tip at the Irish Open 2026 (Image credit: Future)