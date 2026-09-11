What Driver Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Solheim Cup

After failing to capture the Solheim Cup three times in a row, Team USA finally managed to get the better of their European counterparts in 2024, claiming a 15.5-12.5 win at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

This time around, the competition visits The Netherlands for the first time, with Bernardus Golf on hosting duties, a course that has staged the DP World Tour previously.

One of the most important aspects for success around the layout is the tee shots and, at this week's Solheim Cup, there will be plenty of different drivers on show from the world's best in the women's game.

Previously, Golf Monthly looked at the most popular drivers at last week's epic Walker Cup, as well as the most popular and successful models used throughout the PGA Tour season.

Below, we've crunched the numbers to find out what driver every player is using on Team Europe and USA, with every model listed being from the respective players last competition.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Europe Player Driver Charley Hull TaylorMade Qi4D LS Esther Henseleit TaylorMade Qi4D LS Lottie Woad Titleist GTS3 Maja Stark Ping G440 K Celine Boutier PXG Lightning Tour Carlota Ciganda Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Linn Grant Ping G430 LST Nanna Koerstz Madsen Titleist GTS3 Leona Maguire Ping G430 LST Julia Lopez Ramirez TaylorMade Qi4D LS Nastasia Nadaud Titleist GTS4 Mimi Rhodes Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Swipe to scroll horizontally USA Player Driver Nelly Korda TaylorMade Qi4D Core Angel Yin Ping G430 LST Jennifer Kupcho Ping G425 LST Yealimi Noh TaylorMade Qi4D Core Auston Kim PXG Lightning Tour Lauren Coughlin Ping G440 K Allisen Corpuz Ping G440 Max Andrea Lee Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Alison Lee Titleist GTS3 Lindy Duncan Titleist GT2 Megan Khang PXG Lightning Tour Rose Zhang Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Ping 7 TaylorMade 5 Titleist 5 Callaway 4 PXG 3

A total of five different manufacturers are represented at the Solheim Cup, and Ping leads the way with seven players using its driver throughout the week.

Ranging from the new G440 K and G440 Max, all the way to the older G425 LST from 2021, a total of four different heads are present, with all providing various levels of forgiveness.

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Both Titleist and TaylorMade are the second most popular brands in The Netherlands, with five players each using various models.

In terms of the former, four GTS models and one GT driver are in play, while TaylorMade's Qi4D Core and LS make up the five players at the team event.

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond has four users, while PXG's Lightning Tour model has three, meaning the driver standings are very competitive at the Walker Cup.

What Is The Most Popular Driver Model At The 2026 Solheim Cup?

(Image credit: Future)

Once again, the battle for the most popular driver at the Solheim Cup is a close one, but it's the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond that edges it, with Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang putting it in play.

Narrowly behind Callaway is the TaylorMade Qi4D LS, Titleist GTS3, PXG Lightning Tour and the Ping G430 LST, which is in the bag for three players each.

The Ping G440 K and TaylorMade Qi4D Core, meanwhile, are used by two players apiece, with the latter in the hands of World No.1 Nelly Korda.