What Driver Every Player Is Using At The 2026 Solheim Cup

Check out what drivers all 24 players at the 2026 Solheim Cup will be using, as Europe look to win back the trophy from the American team

Matt Cradock&#039;s avatar
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Charley Hull and Megan Khang hit drivers, with a close up of two models
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After failing to capture the Solheim Cup three times in a row, Team USA finally managed to get the better of their European counterparts in 2024, claiming a 15.5-12.5 win at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

This time around, the competition visits The Netherlands for the first time, with Bernardus Golf on hosting duties, a course that has staged the DP World Tour previously.

One of the most important aspects for success around the layout is the tee shots and, at this week's Solheim Cup, there will be plenty of different drivers on show from the world's best in the women's game.

Previously, Golf Monthly looked at the most popular drivers at last week's epic Walker Cup, as well as the most popular and successful models used throughout the PGA Tour season.

Below, we've crunched the numbers to find out what driver every player is using on Team Europe and USA, with every model listed being from the respective players last competition.

Every Driver Players Are Using At The 2026 Solheim Cup

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Europe

Player

Driver

Charley Hull

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Esther Henseleit

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Lottie Woad

Titleist GTS3

Maja Stark

Ping G440 K

Celine Boutier

PXG Lightning Tour

Carlota Ciganda

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Linn Grant

Ping G430 LST

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Titleist GTS3

Leona Maguire

Ping G430 LST

Julia Lopez Ramirez

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

Nastasia Nadaud

Titleist GTS4

Mimi Rhodes

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond
Swipe to scroll horizontally
USA

Player

Driver

Nelly Korda

TaylorMade Qi4D Core

Angel Yin

Ping G430 LST

Jennifer Kupcho

Ping G425 LST

Yealimi Noh

TaylorMade Qi4D Core

Auston Kim

PXG Lightning Tour

Lauren Coughlin

Ping G440 K

Allisen Corpuz

Ping G440 Max

Andrea Lee

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Alison Lee

Titleist GTS3

Lindy Duncan

Titleist GT2

Megan Khang

PXG Lightning Tour

Rose Zhang

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Solheim Cup

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Brand

Number

Ping

7

TaylorMade

5

Titleist

5

Callaway

4

PXG

3

A total of five different manufacturers are represented at the Solheim Cup, and Ping leads the way with seven players using its driver throughout the week.

Ranging from the new G440 K and G440 Max, all the way to the older G425 LST from 2021, a total of four different heads are present, with all providing various levels of forgiveness.

Both Titleist and TaylorMade are the second most popular brands in The Netherlands, with five players each using various models.

In terms of the former, four GTS models and one GT driver are in play, while TaylorMade's Qi4D Core and LS make up the five players at the team event.

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond has four users, while PXG's Lightning Tour model has three, meaning the driver standings are very competitive at the Walker Cup.

A close-up of the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond driver

(Image credit: Future)

Once again, the battle for the most popular driver at the Solheim Cup is a close one, but it's the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond that edges it, with Carlota Ciganda, Mimi Rhodes, Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang putting it in play.

Narrowly behind Callaway is the TaylorMade Qi4D LS, Titleist GTS3, PXG Lightning Tour and the Ping G430 LST, which is in the bag for three players each.

The Ping G440 K and TaylorMade Qi4D Core, meanwhile, are used by two players apiece, with the latter in the hands of World No.1 Nelly Korda.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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