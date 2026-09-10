Bazza's Best Bet At The Solheim Cup 2026: USA Star To Shine Again In Top Points Market

The start of Solheim Cup week has been exciting, but the real action is about to get underway - and I can't wait!

The full schedule and session times have been confirmed and the captains are utilising the final few hours to have their input ahead of what will surely be a blockbuster weekend.

I, on the other hand, have been buried in data and trends, learning everything you need to know about Bernardus Golf and rifling through the Solheim Cup history books.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

It turns out that was time well spent, as I believe I've unearthed two great value tips - which you can read about below...

Solheim Cup 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Europe to win by 1-3 points @ BetMGM

Let's start by nailing my colours to the mast, I expect Europe to win the Solheim Cup in 2026.

I also, however, expect the margin of victory to be somewhere in the region of one to three points. Three of Europe's last five Solheim Cup wins, and five of the last six tournaments, have fallen into this bracket.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The United States have won just one of the last four editions of the Solheim Cup, with two going to Europe and one ending in a draw, so I would argue that momentum is with the home side considering both teams are relatively evenly matched on paper.

Recent history tells us this could be another close one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best Bet: Allisen Corpuz to be top USA Point Scorer @ BetMGM

Allisen Corpuz has a great record in the Solheim Cup, having won five of her eight matches across two appearances.

She has finished in the top-3 of the Team USA points scorers in both of the last two Solheim Cups and has actually outscored Nelly Korda in the same period.

Bernardus Golf requires precision off the tee, which is rewarded more favourably over distance, so it's encouraging that Corpuz ranks 7th on the LPGA Tour this season for driving accuracy.

Corpuz has also played with Nelly Korda a lot in the Solheim Cup, which is favourable for the points in the pairs formats. Corpuz and Korda are unbeaten in foursomes over the last two tournaments, so expect that pairing to be wheeled out again.

Corpuz also finished 3rd in her most recent start on the LPGA Tour, so there are plenty of reasons to like her at the price.

Allisen Corpuz is a great option for those looking at the top points scorer markets (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Matt's Top Tip: Tyrrell Hatton To Win @ BetMGM

Personally, I think Europe will win the Solheim Cup and, leading the charge, will be rookie Lottie Woad, who is certainly one of the star names in the competition this week.

Enjoying an excellent 2026, with a victory and several eye-catching performances, the Englishwoman held an incredible match play record as an amateur, where she was involved in victories at the Arnold Palmer Cup and Curtis Cup.

Nothing seems to intimidate her and, personally, I think we'll have a similar situation to Leona Maguire in 2021, where the then rookie picked up 4.5 points in 5 matches.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record