Bazza's Best Bet At The Solheim Cup 2026: USA Star To Shine Again In Top Points Market
It's almost time for the Solheim Cup to get underway, but it's not too late to find value in the betting markets. Our expert has two top picks this week...
The start of Solheim Cup week has been exciting, but the real action is about to get underway - and I can't wait!
The full schedule and session times have been confirmed and the captains are utilising the final few hours to have their input ahead of what will surely be a blockbuster weekend.
I, on the other hand, have been buried in data and trends, learning everything you need to know about Bernardus Golf and rifling through the Solheim Cup history books.
It turns out that was time well spent, as I believe I've unearthed two great value tips - which you can read about below...
Solheim Cup 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets
For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.
Bazza's Best Bets
Best Bet: Europe to win by 1-3 points @ BetMGM
Let's start by nailing my colours to the mast, I expect Europe to win the Solheim Cup in 2026.
I also, however, expect the margin of victory to be somewhere in the region of one to three points. Three of Europe's last five Solheim Cup wins, and five of the last six tournaments, have fallen into this bracket.
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The United States have won just one of the last four editions of the Solheim Cup, with two going to Europe and one ending in a draw, so I would argue that momentum is with the home side considering both teams are relatively evenly matched on paper.
Next Best Bet: Allisen Corpuz to be top USA Point Scorer @ BetMGM
Allisen Corpuz has a great record in the Solheim Cup, having won five of her eight matches across two appearances.
She has finished in the top-3 of the Team USA points scorers in both of the last two Solheim Cups and has actually outscored Nelly Korda in the same period.
Bernardus Golf requires precision off the tee, which is rewarded more favourably over distance, so it's encouraging that Corpuz ranks 7th on the LPGA Tour this season for driving accuracy.
Corpuz has also played with Nelly Korda a lot in the Solheim Cup, which is favourable for the points in the pairs formats. Corpuz and Korda are unbeaten in foursomes over the last two tournaments, so expect that pairing to be wheeled out again.
Corpuz also finished 3rd in her most recent start on the LPGA Tour, so there are plenty of reasons to like her at the price.
Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks
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Matt's Top Tip: Tyrrell Hatton To Win @ BetMGM
Personally, I think Europe will win the Solheim Cup and, leading the charge, will be rookie Lottie Woad, who is certainly one of the star names in the competition this week.
Enjoying an excellent 2026, with a victory and several eye-catching performances, the Englishwoman held an incredible match play record as an amateur, where she was involved in victories at the Arnold Palmer Cup and Curtis Cup.
Nothing seems to intimidate her and, personally, I think we'll have a similar situation to Leona Maguire in 2021, where the then rookie picked up 4.5 points in 5 matches.
Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record
|
Player
|
Event
|
Price
|
GM Staff Member
|
Richard Mansell
|
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025
|
+6000
|
Matt Cradock
|
Sami Valimaki
|
RSM Classic 2025
|
+5500
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Patrick Reed
|
Dubai Desert Classic 2026
|
+4000
|
Elliott Heath
|
Cameron Young
|
Players Championship 2026
|
+3500
|
Baz Plummer
|
Eugenio Chacarra
|
Hero Indian Open 2025
|
+3500
|
Elliott Heath
|
Sergio Garcia
|
LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025
|
+2200
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Ludvig Aberg
|
Genesis Invitational 2025
|
+2200
|
Matt Cradock
|
Laurie Canter
|
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025
|
+2200
|
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
|
Haeran Ryu
|
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
|
+2000
|
Baz Plummer
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
DP World Tour Championship 2025
|
+1600
|
Matt Cradock
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
Valspar Championship 2026
|
+1400
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
David Puig
|
BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025
|
+1400
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Cameron Young
|
Cadillac Championship 2026
|
+1400
|
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield/Elliott Heath
|
Chris Gotterup
|
John Deere Classic 2026
|
+1200
|
Baz Plummer
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
Tour Championship 2025
|
+1200
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Ben Griffin
|
World Wide Technology Championship 2025
|
+1200
|
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
LIV Golf UK 2025
|
+900
|
Matt Cradock
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025
|
+900
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
LIV Golf Virginia 2025
|
+750
|
Jonny Leighfield
|
Rory McIlroy
|
The Masters 2025
|
+650
|
Baz Plummer
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
DP World India Championship 2025
|
+650
|
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
PGA Championship 2025
|
+400
|
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
|
Rory McIlroy
|
Amgen Irish Open 2025
|
+400
|
Jonny Leighfield
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Matt Cradock Staff Writer
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