Bernardus Golf Facts: 7 Things To Know About The 2026 Solheim Cup Venue

The 2026 Solheim Cup is the 20th edition of the prestigious team event and takes place at the newest golf course in the match’s history, Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

The venue will also become the first course in history to host both the Solheim Cup and the Junior Solheim Cup in the same year.

Bernardus Golf describes itself as “a unique moment where the future and the world’s best in women’s golf come together.”

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Anna Nordqvist's Europe look to win back the trophy after losing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club last time. They'll be doing so in The Netherlands at a new venue, so how well do you know the course?

Here are seven facts about 2026 host venue, Bernardus Golf...

Bernardus Golf's location

Bernardus Golf is close to the city of Eindhoven (Image credit: Bernardus Golf Club)

Bernardus Golf sits in the natural landscape of North Brabant and is located in the small village of Cromvoirt, near Den Bosch in the Netherlands. It is around 30 minutes from the city of Eindhoven.

The area is renowned for its quiet and rural setting, surrounded by nature reserves and farmland.

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The golf club is also just 40-minutes from the Colin Montgomerie-designed course, The Dutch, which has previously hosted the DP World Tour's Dutch Open.

A new venue

The club was founded in 2018 (Image credit: LET)

Bernardus Golf becomes the youngest golf course ever to host the Solheim Cup, having opened in the summer of 2018. It is a highly acclaimed course already, sitting 8th in Top 100 Golf Courses’ Netherlands ranking.

The record was previously held by Finca Cortesin, which hosted the 2023 edition of the tournament in Casares, Spain.

Having opened in 2006, the course was 17 years old when it hosted a thrilling 14–14 tie, the first in the history of the match.

Famous Dutch soccer team's owner

PSV's owner originally purchased the land (Image credit: Bernardus Golf Club)

Dutch businessman, Robert van der Wallen, who is also the owner of soccer club PSV Eindhoven, purchased the land in 2015 before construction of the golf course began in 2017.

The 18-hole heathland championship course was designed by American architect Kyle Phillips.

The club is named after Bernardus Marinus "Ben" Pon, a Dutch Olympic athlete and racing driver who founded Bernardus Wines in California.

Kyle Phillips

Yas Links in the UAE, another of Kyle Phillips' designs

Kyle Phillips is a world-renowned architect who has designed and remodelled some of the world’s most acclaimed courses.

His designs incorporate natural features, while taking into account the landscape and natural history of each location.

Some of Phillips’ most well-known designs include:

Kingsbarns, Scotland – Ranked 14th in Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK&I course rankings, Kingsbarns shifted hundreds of thousands of tons of earth to achieve Phillips’ signature style of natural-looking contours that shape the golf course. It co-hosts the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside the Championship Course at Carnoustie and the Old Course at St Andrews, which sits just six miles away.

Yas Links, UAE – Part of a huge entertainment complex including a Formula 1 track and a Ferrari amusement park, it is another course designed as a challenging, contoured links. Yas Links, regarded as one of the UAE's best courses, hosts the DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Grove, England – Operating as a pay-and-play championship course, The Grove boasts an impressive history, including hosting the 2006 WGC-American Express Championship, where none other than Tiger Woods claimed victory.

DP World Tour host

Pablo Larrazabal won the KLM Open at Bernardus Golf in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite opening in 2018, Bernardus Golf hosted the KLM Open, otherwise known as the Dutch Open, for three consecutive years, with the first edition taking place in 2021.

Kristoffer Broberg won the first DP World Tour event hosted by the club, followed by Frenchman Victor Perez in 2022, who beat the current Champion Golfer of the Year, Ryan Fox, in a playoff.

Nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazábal won the most recent KLM Open hosted by Bernardus Golf in 2023.

Layout

(Image credit: Bernardus Golf Club)

With architect Phillips focusing on the strategic qualities of golf courses rather than perhaps a more US Open-style approach of long holes and punishing rough, Bernardus Golf is likely to test the players' decision-making throughout the Solheim Cup.

The course features a number of strategically placed bunkers, tricky water hazards and a collection of dunes, heath and gorse that will force both teams to carefully think their way around the golf course.

One of the most notable holes to look out for is the par-5 seventh, where a huge lake sits to the right of the fairway and green.

In the matches that make it to the 17th and 18th holes, expect some drama. The penultimate hole is a short par 3, but anything left of the green will immediately find the water.

While not all matches will make it to the final hole, it is reminiscent of the 18th at Wentworth Club.

Cost

While most courses operate a membership system that runs for year before being renewed, Bernardus Golf has offered a different approach.

It runs a day membership system in which the golfer will have full access to all facilities, custom trolleys waiting and more importantly, unlimited golf for the whole day.

The price for day membership starts from €195 which includes a non-golfing partner to enjoy all of the facilities completely free of charge.

With it being such a new championship course, some of the ideas brought with it provide golfers with experiences rather than simple tee times.