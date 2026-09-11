Golf Monthly Forum Debate: Should You Try Direct-to-Consumer Clubs?

In the Golf Monthly forums, many topics get discussed in detail and recently, our members have been sharing their experiences with direct-to-consumer equipment.

What are Direct-to-Consumer clubs?

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) clubs are companies that sell clubs directly from their factory to the customer’s door. Companies such as Takomo, Sub 70 and Haywood produce clubs at lower prices for comparable components/specs because there are fewer retail and distribution markups.

By cutting out the traditional overheads, that include tour player endorsement deals that often creep into the millions of dollars, DTC clubs can often significantly undercut comparable offerings from golf’s major manufacturers.

WATCH: We Built Our Ultimate Direct-To-Consumer Bag

One forum member, ‘MandoFred’, has used clubs from both Sub 70 and Eleven, saying: “I've used Sub 70 irons and currently have a brand called Eleven hybrid 8-9-pw. I've converted several people over to the Eleven ‘irons/hybrids’.”

“I'm very interested in the Takomo irons, and I might just take a gamble and order 7-PW. I'm at the point where I don't want to spend twice as much for the big-name brands when these cheaper clubs work 99.9% as well.”

Takomo is fast-becoming one of the most popular D2C brands (Image credit: Future)

While the aptly named ‘HoganMan1’ has shared his positive thoughts on his DTC Ben Hogan irons, saying:

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“I play Ben Hogan irons and really like them. As you all probably know, Hogan Golf was started by the man himself. It's been bought and sold many times since Mr Hogan passed. Just when I thought it was gone forever, it rose like the Phoenix as a DTC company.”

“They still make great equipment and are reasonably priced. I've played Ben Hogan for decades and still have the forged blades I bought back in the early 80s. I now play the more forgiving Edge EX irons. If you're in the market for new clubs, maybe take a look at the Ben Hogan Company.”

Ben Hogan has a rich heritage in forged irons (Image credit: Future)

Forum member ‘The Fader’ is another who has tried Sub 70s clubs and singled the company out for praise, saying:

“I love my Sub70s. I had a comprehensive fitting (although you need to travel to Hereford or Glasgow). Single brand but lots of options from GI to cavity backs, muscle backs and blades.”

What are the drawbacks of direct-to-consumer clubs?

However, ‘The Fader’ also noted how prices are trending upwards even for DTC brands:

“Unfortunately prices are creeping up, and the differential with the leading brands is not as wide as it was.”

Golf Monthly user ‘R0wly86’ also shared that the lack of easy access to go for a fitting has put him off taking the plunge on DTC clubs, saying:

“They do look great, and I'm tempted. But I’m put off by not being able to test them before or get properly fitted.”

However, for a sport that has long carried a reputation for being prohibitively expensive, the DTC model also creates a closer relationship between golfer and brand, with golfers often able to access greater customisation and more player-focused products.

Eleven Golf specialise in metalwoods and is known for its full set of hybrid irons (Image credit: Future)

So should you try direct-to-consumer clubs?

The answer likely varies from player to player. DTC clubs can offer genuine value, but the biggest drawback is the lack of a traditional fitting experience. Before buying, it’s worth being honest with yourself about how comfortable you are purchasing clubs without hitting them first.

If you’re someone who likes to compare different heads, shafts and specs in person before committing, the savings may not outweigh the uncertainty.

Have your say and share your experiences by heading over to the Golf Monthly forums to get involved in the full discussion here. Alternatively, share your experience with direct-to-consumer clubs in the comments section below.