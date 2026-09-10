Solheim Cup 2026: Full Schedule And Session Times As Friday Foursomes Pairings Announced

Two years after Team USA wrestled back the Solheim Cup from Team Europe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, the wait for the 20th edition of the match is almost over.

There have been some significant changes in personnel on both sides from the 2024 edition, the biggest being those at the helm of each line-up.

In both 2023 and 2024, Europe’s Suzann Pettersen and the USA’s Stacy Lewis were the captains, but this year, it’s Swede Anna Nordqvist and Angela Stanford taking on the responsibility.

Just seven of the European side that lost 15.5-12.5 two years ago are in the 12-player line-up in 2026, while for the Americans, nine of their victorious team will be attempting to retain the trophy at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.

Despite the US keeping the majority of its winning team together, Stanford’s side will be well aware they face a very different challenge on European soil.

Anna Nordqvist is the new captain of Team Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is now 11 years since Team USA last won in Europe, with a 14.5-13.5 victory in Germany, so a tight encounter is anticipated, with the US only narrow favorites to win.

We’ll soon have a better idea of which team is most likely to lift the cup, because the opening foursomes and four-ball sessions take place this Friday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More foursomes and four-ball sessions are scheduled for Saturday, before the final 12 points are fought over in the Sunday singles session, which will conclude the match.

Here’s a detailed look at the key moments in the schedule, including all the session times, over the coming days.

Solheim Cup 2026: Full Schedule And Session Times

All times CEST (ET)

Thursday September 10th

5:00pm (11:00am): Opening Ceremony

Friday September 11th

Morning Foursomes

7:40am (1:40am): Match 1 - Charley Hull & Lottie Woad vs Allisen Corpuz & Nelly Korda

Match 1 - Charley Hull & Lottie Woad vs Allisen Corpuz & Nelly Korda 7:52am (1:52am): Match 2 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen & Celine Boutier vs Alison Lee & Lauren Coughlin

Match 2 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen & Celine Boutier vs Alison Lee & Lauren Coughlin 8:04am (2:04am): Match 3 - Esther Henseleit & Leona Maguire vs Andrea Lee & Lindy Duncan

Match 3 - Esther Henseleit & Leona Maguire vs Andrea Lee & Lindy Duncan 8:16am (2:16am): Match 4 - Maja Stark & Linn Grant vs Rose Zhang & Jennifer Kupcho

Afternoon Four-Ball

1:05pm (7:05am): Match 1

Match 1 1:20pm (7:20am): Match 2

Match 2 1:35pm (7:35am): Match 3

Match 3 1:50pm (7:50am): Match 4

Saturday September 12th

Morning Foursomes

7:40am (1:40am): Match 1

Match 1 7:52am (1:52am): Match 2

Match 2 8:04am (2:04am): Match 3

Match 3 8:16am (2:16am): Match 4

Afternoon Four-Ball

1:05pm (7:05am): Match 1

Match 1 1:20pm (7:20am): Match 2

Match 2 1:35pm (7:35am): Match 3

Match 3 1:50pm (7:50am): Match 4

Sunday September 13th

Singles