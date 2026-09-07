For the first time ever, the Solheim Cup lands in the Netherlands, taking the pinnacle of women’s golf to fresh ground at Bernardus Golf. Set in Noord-Brabant near historic Hertogenbosch, the venue opened its doors in 2018.

Designed by renowned American architect Kyle Phillips, the mind behind triumphs like Kingsbarns and The Grove, the pristine heathland layout covers 85 hectares of rolling terrain. It’s an arena built for high-stakes, amphitheatre-style drama, pairing meticulously sculpted bunkers and sprawling water hazards with a backdrop of dunes, gorse, and wild fescue.

Crucially, this championship setting was designed with an eye on tomorrow. Environmental care sits at its core: the entire course operates completely free of chemicals, tended naturally by a dedicated agronomy team. Building on those green credentials, this will mark the first car-free event in Solheim Cup history. Spectators will arrive solely via shuttle buses, bicycles, or on foot, supported by a smooth transport network spanning five regional hubs.

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Bernardus is no stranger to major stages, having cemented its international status by hosting the DP World Tour’s KLM Open across 2021, 2022, and 2023. To accommodate extensive grandstands and guarantee matches build toward a thrilling crescendo before the crowds, a bespoke tournament routing is in play.

This setup will test both the European and US squads in the Solheim Cup as well as the PING Junior Solheim Cup, representing the first time the junior event runs immediately before the main spectacle on the exact same course.

Solheim Cup hole 6 (Image credit: Bernardus Golf)

The opening test (normally the 3rd) offers a sharp contrast to the closing stretch, providing a welcoming risk-and-reward hole designed to yield early birdies and rouse the gallery.

Given a helpful breeze, longer players can hit the green in one. Even into the wind, a sensible long-iron or hybrid short of the sand leaves a simple wedge approach. Still, precision is non-negotiable; missing the elevated green to the left is an absolute non-starter. A similar chance presents itself at the short par-4 8th, where aggressive drivers can again attack the green if conditions allow.

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As competitors weave through the layout, imaginative shotmaking becomes vital. Head professional Roel Verdonschot notes that Bernardus doesn't favour brute force. Instead, sharp short game specialists should flourish, though firm, fast greens will discourage anyone from attempting overly ambitious flops.

The purple heather and tall fescue look stunning, but they lie ready to punish off-target shots, alongside cleverly placed bunkers and subtle water hazards seamlessly woven into the landscape.

Solheim Cup hole 15 (Image credit: Bernardus Golf)

Nowhere is this truer than the par-3 6th, which plays virtually like an island green thanks to clever shaping and surrounding hazards. With trouble guarding the front and right, and a large portion of the green spilling sharply away to the left, playing strictly for the centre is often the wisest move.

Tension will increase further at the gorgeous par-3 15th, widely regarded as one of the finest short holes in the country. It turns brutal when the pin is tucked left, as swirling winds are notoriously tough to read from the sheltered teeing ground. A slight over-draw quickly catches the water, making the middle of the central bunker the safest target line.

Matches surviving that challenge face a dramatic climax starting at the par-5 16th, where scores can easily swing from eagle to double-bogey. Usually playing downwind, tee shots catching the fairway get a big forward kick, putting the green within reach in two. That said, water guards the entire left side, and overshooting the green leaves a treacherous downhill bunker shot back toward the hazard.

(Image credit: Bernardus Golf)

If a match reaches the par-5 18th - the course’s standard 1st hole - players encounter the toughest test on the property, which played to an unforgiving 5.3 average during the KLM Open. The tee shot is nerve-wracking, with water hazarding the left and forcing players to risk pushing right into waiting bunkers. Laying up short of the sand leaves a long, demanding approach into a tight, elevated green flanked by a steep swale left and water right, making a found fairway essential to avoid a costly finish.

Beyond the physical test, Bernardus Golf delivers a world-class viewing experience for the thousands of fans set to flood the grounds. The natural topography provides fantastic natural vantage points to catch every moment and see how the world’s best handle the crucible of match play. The stage is set, the tension is rising, and a formidable test awaits to crown the winning team.