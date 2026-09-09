Former LIV Pro Filmed In Heated Row With Ex-Caddie And Donald Trump Set To Attend Irish Open: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know.

Fresh off the back of a simply awesome Walker Cup and with PGA Tour golf still a couple of weeks away, there is a huge few days ahead for the sport.

While the number of competitions is minimal, the quality of said tournaments could hardly be any greater with a top-drawer DP World Tour event and the biggest team event in women's golf, bar none, on the agenda.

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Outside of that, there are still a handful of interesting storylines from around the world of golf that you might want to know about, and here they are...

EUGENIO CHACARRA ARGUES WITH EX-CADDIE

Former LIV golfer Eugenio Chacarra was filmed having a disagreement with ex-caddie Adolfo Juan Luna at the DP World Tour's European Masters on Sunday.

While much of the attention was on a scintillating finale at Crans-sur-Sierre, where Thriston Lawrence took down Paul Casey on the fourth playoff hole, Chacarra and his old bagman were involved in a passionate exchange of words close to the 18th green which was filmed by a fan before being posted to Reddit by Local_Quality_2182.

According to The Telegraph's James Corrigan, the pair have held bad blood for a long time because of a disagreement about money and Chacarra claimed he was hit during the incident.

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Luna - who now works for Angel Ayora - was with Chacarra during his early days on the LIV Golf League and helped the Spaniard to victory at LIV Golf Bangkok in 2022.

But, since parting ways, the duo have evidently not worked out their frustrations with the other.

Per The Telegraph, both Chacarra and Luna will be spoken to and reminded about their future conduct, with the pair potentially meeting again at this week's Irish Open.

THE SOLHEIM CUP

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly the biggest event of the year in the women's game, the Solheim Cup is finally here and Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands will host the biennial event as Team Europe try to win back the beautiful glass trophy.

Team USA made home advantage count back in 2024 as they held off a spirited fightback from the visitors to reign supreme at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

But Anna Nordqvist's charges are confident they can make it a fourth Solheim Cup success in the past five editions with the crowd on their side this time.

Nelly Korda leads Team USA on the playing side while Team Europe stands behind Charley Hull.

The three-day match begins on Friday with fourballs and foursomes before the same formats on Saturday set up singles Sunday.

Given Angela Stanford's side are the holders, they only need 14 points to regain the trophy while Team Europe will be looking to reach 14.5 as quickly as possible.

DONALD TRUMP COULD ATTEND IRISH OPEN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The DP World Tour returns to the British Isles this week as the Amgen Irish Open takes place at Trump International Doonbeg.

Rory McIlroy headlines an excellent field as he defends his title on the fresh links layout, with other key names such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also in attendance.

Also expected to be watching on at the weekend is US President Donald Trump, who owns the course on which this year's tournament is being played.

Trump has coincided his two-day visit to Ireland with the $6 million tournament and could even present the winner with the trophy come Sunday evening.

Speaking about Trump's likely presence, Rory McIlroy said it can "only be a good thing."

McIlroy said: "The President of the United States wants to come watch a little bit of golf. I think we are all happy to be here, grateful to be here.

"His presence at The Irish Open makes it a truly international event. That brings more attention and eyeballs to The Irish Open, and it can only be a good thing."

FOUR CONSECUTIVE MAJOR WINS (IN SPEEDGOLF)

James Hardy sprints to the next hole at the 2026 British Speedgolf Championship (Image credit: Pam Painter – British Speedgolf)

PGA Professional James Hardy has just won his fourth consecutive Major championship in speedgolf.

The sport effectively involves playing golf as efficiently as possible (lowest score and in the quickest possible time) and Hardy has apparently cracked the code, despite only discovering it last year.

The 2026 British Championship - which followed the French, US and Benelux Speedgolf Championships earlier this summer - was contested over 36 holes at Sunningdale Heath, with Hardy achieving a ridiculous pair of scores.

He went round in 63 strokes and 25:06 during round one before shooting an extraordinary 61 in 25:55 in round two.

Speedgolf scores of 88:06 and 86:55 gave Hardy an overall total of 175:01 and helped him win by almost three minutes from Will Robson.

Meanwhile, Ben Walmsley recorded the first-ever hole-in-one in the British Speedgolf Championship, making his ace at the par-3 fifth during the second round and going on to win the Senior Men's title.

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Michael Kim poses with the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)