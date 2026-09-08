Drama, Heroics, And Heartbreak Through 10 Iconic Solheim Cup Moments
From historic upsets to unforgettable controversies, the dramatic highlights that define golf’s greatest team rivalry
This year’s Solheim Cup in the Netherlands will be the 20th staging of what has become the highlight of the golfing calendar. The United States lead 11-7 with just one tie in Spain three years ago. Over the years there have been heroics, tears, controversy and records being set and broken with the cream of American and European golf putting on a biennial masterclass for us.
We document some of the most memorable times from a competition that began as recently as 1990 but has been packed with drama ever since.
1992 – Europe’s Unexpected Upset
The inaugural Solheim Cup saw the Americans win all three sessions and the overall match by seven points. The visitors had 21 Majors between them at the time, Europe had two – from Lotta Neumann and Laura Davies – but, as we've come to appreciate, home advantage can be huge in team competitions.
Europe moved one point clear going into the singles at Dalmahoy and then cleaned up 7-3. Davies led the hosts in each of the three sessions and contributed a point each time. “It was, obviously, the biggest upset in Solheim Cup history but it was a big upset in sport generally,” reflected captain Mickey Walker later.
1996 – US Singles Rout Wales
This was the first year that we saw 28 points being played for and 12 players on each side. Walker would skipper Europe for a fourth and final time and, after two days, it appeared that she would sign off on a victorious note.
After trailing 3.5-1.5, the hosts turned it on in Wales and went into the singles with a two-point lead and Annika Sorenstam (4/5) would claim the opening point against Pat Bradley. But Judy Rankin's side then won nine and halved two of the 11 remaining singles for a whopping 17-11 triumph, the first victory overseas.
2000 – Play It Again, Stam
At Loch Lomond Europe was wiping the floor with the Americans. Come the day two fourballs the hosts would only lose one of the six fourballs but that will be the one that we all remember.
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Annika Sorenstam and Janice Moodie were one down playing the 13th against Kelly Robbins and Pat Hurst when the Swede chipped in, only to be told by her opponents that she had played out of turn. Cue tears, a replayed shot but, eventually, a victory for Dale Reid's team.
"This is just a silly little episode that does the game no good at all. Shame on Robbins, Hurst and the referee in charge. That really is a disgraceful situation," said Sky's Ewen Murray at the time.
2011 – Laura Davies Sets New High
At Killeen Castle Davies became the leading all-time Solheim Cup points scorer, a record that still stands. Davies did it with fourball win alongside Mel Reid before halving her final ever Solheim match against Juli Inkster in the singles.
And, as you might expect, she played down her 25 points from 12 straight matches. "Obviously, the more you play in it, the more points you should have. So as I've played in all of them, if I didn't have the most points, it would be a bit embarrassing."
2013 – Hedwall’s Perfect Five
Caroline Hedwall was one of Neumann's captain's picks for the 2013 matches and she would play a leading part in Europe winning away for the very first time.
The Swede paired up with Anna Nordqvist in the foursomes and Caroline Masson in the fourballs and she would be involved in four winning matches, including a hole-in-one for Nordqvist to close out their match.
In her singles match Hedwall would birdie the last against Michelle Wie to retain the cup and cap the perfect week. Europe would run out 18-10 winners with Hedwall going where no player had ever been before, with five points.
2013 – Europe Break New Ground
Europe have won away twice in the history of the competition and the first came with Neumann at the helm. The Swede had six rookies in her side, one of them being Charley Hull, and it was the first time that Davies wouldn't be involved.
After a whitewash in the Saturday fourballs and a five-point lead it almost seemed all over. The 17-year-old Hull would thrash Paula Creamer and then ask for her opponent's ball as a memento and Catriona Matthew would provide the winning point.
All 12 Europeans contributed at least half a point to the unlikely rout in Colorado.
2015 – The Gimmegate Horror Show
The afternoon fourballs would spill over into the Sunday morning and it brought about one of the most unnecessary moments in Solheim Cup history. Rookie Alison Lee, playing with Brittany Lincicome, missed a putt to win the hole on 17 and scooped her ball up. Suzann Pettersen, playing with Hull, said it hadn't been conceded and claimed the hole.
They would then win the match for a 10-6 lead but it gave Juli Inkster's side more than enough incentive to turn things brilliantly around as they claimed 8.5 of the 12 singles. A day later Pettersen posted an apology on Instagram: "I've never felt more gutted and truly sad about what went down Sunday on the 17th at the Solheim Cup."
2019 – Pettersen Signs Off In Style
Suzann Pettersen was meant to be one of Matthew's assistants. Come Sunday afternoon she would be involved in the key singles with Marina Alex.
Gleneagles' par-5 18th had proved to be a treacherous closing hole, with the pin set on the edge of a slope, but Pettersen would judge her wedge perfectly before rolling in one of the greatest putts in the history of the game.
"I think this is a perfect closure – the end for my at least Solheim career, and also a nice 'the end' for my professional career. It doesn't get any better," Pettersen announced afterwards.
2021 – Captain Catriona Does It Again
As a player Catriona Matthew played on nine teams, contributing 22 points from 37 outings and always being a huge part of every European effort.
As a captain Matthew was maybe even more special, leading Europe to victory at Gleneagles before adding just Europe's second win on foreign soil. The 2021 victory at Inverness Club was built on a solid lead from the opening session and rookies such as Leona Maguire dazzling.
In the end, Emily Pedersen would go down in history as delivering the match-winning point. Matthew then became the Curtis Cup skipper and followed suit with a brilliant victory at Sunningdale in 2024.
2023 – The Queen Of Spain Comes Up Trumps
Carlota Ciganda didn't feature in the opening foursomes whitewash reversal as her home country of Spain played host to the Solheim Cup for the first time.
Then she would help lead the most almighty of comebacks and then be there right at the death to ensure Europe would retain the trophy with a tie, another Solheim first.
Come the singles Captain Pettersen's side were back on level terms, then she was required to beat Nelly Korda to tie the scores.
Ciganda's finish was extraordinary; she would shank one on 15, birdie 16 and then stuff it to two feet on 17 for a win in front of family, friends and even the King of Spain.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
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