Solheim Cup 2026 Live Scores: Team Europe Make Strong Start At Rainy Bernardus

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The final day of the Solheim Cup is upon us and, after two thrilling days of action, Team Europe and USA are locked in an 8-8 stalemate.

After Friday's foursomes and four-balls session finished 2-2, Europe were 7-5 up after Saturday morning, but a fight back, inspired by Jennifer Kupcho, from the Americans meant it was all-square at the end of play in the evening.

There are plenty of eye-catching singles matches present on Sunday and, with the Americans needing to reach 14 points to retain the trophy, it's all to play for at Bernardus Golf.

Solheim Cup Scores

EUROPE 8 - 8 USA

Charley Hull <1-UP Megan Khang (9)

Megan Khang (9) Esther Henseleit <4-UP Alison Lee (7)

Alison Lee (7) Linn Grant <2-UP Angel Yin (6)

Angel Yin (6) Mimi Rhodes 1-UP> Nelly Korda (6)

Nelly Korda (6) Nanna Koerstz Madsen <1-UP Allisen Corpuz (4)

Allisen Corpuz (4) Nastasia Nadaud TIED Andrea Lee (4)

Andrea Lee (4) Julia Lopez Ramirez TIED Yealimi Noh (3)

Yealimi Noh (3) Lottie Woad TIED Auston Kim (2)

Auston Kim (2) Leona Maguire 1-UP> Lauren Coughlin (1)

Lauren Coughlin (1) Maja Stark TIED Lindy Duncan (1)

Lindy Duncan (1) Carlota Ciganda TIED Jennifer Kupcho (1)

Jennifer Kupcho (1) Celine Boutier TIED Rose Zhang (1)

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