Solheim Cup 2026 Live Scores: Team Europe Make Strong Start At Rainy Bernardus

Keep up to date with all the action from the Sunday singles at the Solheim Cup, where USA are looking to retain the trophy for the first time since 2017

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A golfer hits off the tee during the Solheim Cup

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The final day of the Solheim Cup is upon us and, after two thrilling days of action, Team Europe and USA are locked in an 8-8 stalemate.

After Friday's foursomes and four-balls session finished 2-2, Europe were 7-5 up after Saturday morning, but a fight back, inspired by Jennifer Kupcho, from the Americans meant it was all-square at the end of play in the evening.

There are plenty of eye-catching singles matches present on Sunday and, with the Americans needing to reach 14 points to retain the trophy, it's all to play for at Bernardus Golf.

Solheim Cup Scores

EUROPE 8 - 8 USA

  • Charley Hull <1-UP Megan Khang (9)
  • Esther Henseleit <4-UP Alison Lee (7)
  • Linn Grant <2-UP Angel Yin (6)
  • Mimi Rhodes 1-UP> Nelly Korda (6)
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen <1-UP Allisen Corpuz (4)
  • Nastasia Nadaud TIED Andrea Lee (4)
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez TIED Yealimi Noh (3)
  • Lottie Woad TIED Auston Kim (2)
  • Leona Maguire 1-UP> Lauren Coughlin (1)
  • Maja Stark TIED Lindy Duncan (1)
  • Carlota Ciganda TIED Jennifer Kupcho (1)
  • Celine Boutier TIED Rose Zhang (1)

Updates from...

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Matt Cradock

KORDA GOES 1-UP

Nelly Korda birdies the sixth and moves 1-up on Mimi Rhodes. The World No.1 is one of two Americans up in their matches, with Lauren Coughlin claiming the opening hole to lead Leona Maguire.

GOOD AFTERNOON FROM A RAINY BERNARDUS

Hello all, and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the final day of the Solheim Cup, where Europe have made a strong start in the singles on Sunday.

As of writing, the hosts are up in four of the first five matches, with the final match involving Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang just getting underway.

Europe need to hit 14.5 points, while America need to get to 14 to retain the trophy they won two years ago.

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