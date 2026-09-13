How Many Points Every Player Scored At The 2026 Solheim Cup

The 2026 Solheim Cup promised a tight affair at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, and it delivered.

Both teams were locked at 4-4 after day one, before Team Europe put some daylight between themselves and Team USA after the Saturday morning foursomes to lead 7-5.

That included a 4&3 victory for Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz over Charley Hull and Lottie Woad to give make them the first team in Solheim Cup history to win five consecutive matches together.

The run didn’t extend beyond 5-0-0, though, with Maja Stark and Linn Grant taking a 3&2 Saturday morning foursomes win against the US stars as Europe took the session 3-1.

Linn Grant and Maja Stark ended Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz winning run at the Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Stanford’s visitors hit back, though, winning the afternoon fourballs session 3-1 to finish day two with the scores at 8-8 and everything to play for in the Sunday singles session.

With no clear favorite heading into day three, and with 12 points up for grabs, eventually, Team Europe emerged victorious by 15 points to 13 thanks to singles wins for seven of its players.

When the fourballs pairings were announced, we also knew which players would compete in all five sessions, because the Sunday singles involved all 24 players.

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That honor fell to three players - Team Europe's Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, and US player Lauren Coughlin.

None of those three were the highest points scorers for their team, though. Linn Grant tops the table for the hosts, with Alison Lee achieving it for the US after both won all four of their matches.

Alison Lee won all four of her matches (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Lee, that included a stunning comeback in the Sunday singles - a rare bright spot on the day for the US - where she stormed back from 4-down with seven holes remaining to claim a 1-up win over Esther Henseleit.

At the other end of the scale, two players only appeared in two sessions - Team Europe's Julia Lopez Ramirez and Team USA's Angel Yin.

Despite her lack of playing time, Lopez Ramirez earned 1.5 points, with Celine Boutier propping up the table without making a points contribution.

Yin is at the foot of the US table with half a point from her two matches.

With the caveat that some players had more opportunities to score points than others, it still begs the question: what were the scoring records of all 24 players at the Solheim Cup?

As you will see from the tables below, some players excelled, while for others, it proved a more frustrating affair...

2026 Solheim Cup Individual Points

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Europe Player Points Record Linn Grant 4 4–0–0 Nastasia Nadaud 3 3–1–0 Maja Stark 3 3–1–0 Esther Henseleit 2 2–1–0 Leona Maguire 2 2–2–0 Mimi Rhodes 2 2–1–0 Carlota Ciganda 1.5 1–1–1 Charley Hull 1.5 1–3–1 Julia Lopez Ramirez 1.5 1–0–1 Lottie Woad 1.5 1–3–1 Nanna Koertz Madsen 1 1–2–0 Celine Boutier 0 0–4–0