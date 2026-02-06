Stop Chasing Distance: 5 Ways To Score Low Even If You Hit It Short

As a golf coach, I see so many men, women and juniors struggle with carry distance, making playing on many courses more of a slog than a joy. There is so much emphasis placed on distance in golf, yet most golfers don’t hit it anywhere near the dizzy heights of the pros they see on TV.

Being a short hitter can be a huge challenge with so many courses simply being too long. Tee boxes with carries in front of them that look like canyons can put anyone off golf. So how do you actually maximise your enjoyment of playing this game when distance isn’t on your side? Here are 5 ways to turn that smile dial up to the max:

Know Your Carry Distances

So many golfers focus too much on total distances when they head to the range. The only numbers you need to pay attention to if you’re a shorter hitter is your CARRY distance.

Take some time to really work on getting to know these distances. For example, practice comparing how far your driver goes compared to a 5-wood off the tee. Often the carry can be more consistently long with the 5-wood for some players.

Choose Your Golf Course Wisely

Picking the right golf course is vital. A course that is too long from the forward tees and packed with long carries won’t lead to you enjoying this game one bit.

For example, if a female golfer playing off a handicap of 26 or more is only hitting their driver 130 yards, then so many courses aren’t playable for them. Many of the female golfers I coach will send a driver soaring with a great strike and be lucky to carry it 90 yards. This can be a huge challenge at many courses even off the forward tees.

(Image credit: Shot Scope data)

Playing golf and enjoying it is your number one priority, so really think about how you feel after every round. Did you enjoy it? Did you find it frustrating? Did you feel you hit some good shots but it was overshadowed by the fact you are mentally and physically exhausted.

I’d encourage shorter hitters to play from the forward tees whenever possible. This isn’t a vanity show, this is golf, this is your game. I’d also encourage golfers to really shop around when it comes to joining a golf club. Explore the world of golf in your area by playing par-3 courses, or away-days at courses that have adapted tee boxes to suit shorter hitters.

So often golfers stick to one course and are hesitant about joining another golf club. It’s a big step, but if your enjoyment is suffering, then it’s worth doing something about it. You may have been a member at the same course for decades, but don’t be scared to move if it means you will make the most out of your twilight golfing years.

(Image credit: Andy Dow)

Remember you don’t have to play 18 holes. If you get tired easily then 18 holes will be a huge challenge. Your distance will diminish as you run out of juice. So choose to play just 9 holes. I hear so often, “I ran out of energy by the 12th”. If you know you’re someone who utters these words, then ask yourself could you adapt your golf to make it more efficient? Work out your most enjoyable format of golf, what does it look like?

If you have a budding junior golfer who isn’t able to drive it far yet, be careful where you take them to play, or join them as a member. They need to build their confidence as well as their technique, and a long course can often stunt their development and sometimes lead to them leaving the game altogether. Your course might not be suitable for them.

Manage Your Personal Par

Choose strategy over trying to make par. Your golf handicap is there for a reason, but not just that, if you don’t hit the ball far, then manage the hole. If you’ve never looked at a plan of each hole at your club then now is the time. The days of the flipover course planner feel numbered, but if you do happen to have one, then take a copy of each hole. You can also print this off from the club’s website.

(Image credit: Andy Dow)

Grab a Sharpie pen and map a logical route, taking into account how far you carry the ball. Your personal par if you play off an 18 handicap usually means you need to be on the green for one less than the par and then 2 putt. For a 36 handicap, you’re on the green for the par of the hole and 2 putt. This is often something golfers don’t think about, but it can be a game changer. Clever course management can often win the hole against a long hitter.

If you don’t have a handicap, adopt the ‘hit it, chase it’ way of playing. I often say this to golfers when they first start out. Don’t get caught up in the score too much and enjoy just sending the ball forwards each time. Accept that you’ll need a few more shots to get there than others, but go through your routine and savour every swing.

Become A Superstar Around The Greens

Improving your short game will drastically take the spotlight off your long game. This sounds laborious, but as a general rule, falling in love with the short game can really enhance how much you enjoy golf.

If you spend more time on your short game, you’ll find you can get away with not getting to the green, taking pressure off your long game. Less pressure means you relax more and this usually results in a more freewheeling swing and actually ups the distance. It’s a win-win scenario.

(Image credit: Andy Dow)

Gear Up For A Happier Long Game

Using custom fit equipment isn’t reserved for lower handicappers and long hitters. Getting fitted into a more lofted and lighter shafted driver could add yards to your carry. Often golfers play with clubs that are over a decade old, or even older! Technology has advanced so much and an upgrade will almost certainly see the ball flying further.

I’m not just talking about drivers, looking at the set up of your golf bag will help you enjoy your game more. You may not need as many clubs, but perhaps you need a few replacements when it comes to more lofted fairway woods or hybrids. Ask your club professional or coach for advice, and don’t be shy to shop around for ex demos.

Being a shorter hitter is a challenge at so many golf courses around the world. We know these courses are often just too long and simply not designed for somebody who doesn’t carry it far, but you can still enjoy your golf. Manage your expectations and be smart with the way you approach each game, so you’ll always come off the final green with a smile on your face.