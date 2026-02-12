Should A Hole-In-One On A Simulator Or Par-3 Course Count?
Holes-in-one are often big milestones in golfers' lives, but should they count if you make them on a simulator or, more commonly, a par 3 course?
Technology in golf continues to become more-and-more advanced, with one of the big technological successes being the rise of simulators.
The introduction of Toptracer, as well as Trackman, means golf fans are able to play the world's best courses from either the comfort of their own home, or even 10 minutes from their house on the driving range.
Even the PGA Tour has branded into the simulator market with TGL, an interactive golf league that brings the majority of their top crop of talent together in a more fun-filled, relaxed environment.
One of the players to appear on TGL is Neal Shipley, who has amassed quite a following not just through his incredible golf game, but his infectious personality, which has been showcased on many YouTube channels like Bob Does Sports and the Bryan Bros.
He comes across as a very relatable character and, consequently, I am a fan, due to the fact it's not the robotic and clean-cut production we're used to seeing from some of the world's best.
There is one slight problem though, Neal, I'm afraid to say your hole-in-one on your TGL debut shouldn't count... You might disagree with this sentiment, but you can't say you've had an ace when it's on a simulator.
Look, I'm not taking away anything from the shot, especially as I'm speaking as someone who is yet to taste the success of a hole-in-one.
But the fact it's happened in the virtual world, where aspects like the weather aren't factored in, let alone the pressure of every shot, doesn't warrant it counting as an official ace. You've just hit the ball three-yards, inside, into a wall, not 160-yards, outside, in ever changing conditions.
It's like when I go to my local range and play virtual golf on Toptracer. I shoot an eight-under-par 64, that doesn't mean the best round of golf I've ever produced is now that one.
I can't go around bragging that I've shot an eight-under round. It would be like me claiming that I've knocked out Mike Tyson because I did it on my Nintendo Switch.
Does A Hole-In-One Count On A Par 3 Course?
While I'm continuing to be a buzzkill, a hole-in-one also doesn't count on a par 3 course. You have 18 chances to make an ace, whereas on a properly-measured course, it's only four or five chances.
Put it this way, if you have to say the word "but" after you've said "I've had a hole-in-one," it doesn't count.
"I've had a hole-in-one, but it came on a par 3 course." No, the fact you're having to justify what is a proud moment, and clear up that it wasn't on a proper course, shows that you don't believe it should count either.
This may sound like sour grapes, and I suppose it kind of is, given that I haven't made an ace, but a hole-in-one should only count on a full-sized/measured golf course.
If we're going further, then it also counts in both social and competition play, ideally in the presence of company.
Knowing my luck, my first hole-in-one will be when I'm having a solo round of golf, but if an ace is made virtually, or on a par 3 course, don't try and come up to me claiming it to be a real one...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
