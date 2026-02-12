Should A Hole-In-One On A Simulator Or Par-3 Course Count?

Technology in golf continues to become more-and-more advanced, with one of the big technological successes being the rise of simulators.

The introduction of Toptracer, as well as Trackman, means golf fans are able to play the world's best courses from either the comfort of their own home, or even 10 minutes from their house on the driving range.

Even the PGA Tour has branded into the simulator market with TGL, an interactive golf league that brings the majority of their top crop of talent together in a more fun-filled, relaxed environment.

One of the players to appear on TGL is Neal Shipley, who has amassed quite a following not just through his incredible golf game, but his infectious personality, which has been showcased on many YouTube channels like Bob Does Sports and the Bryan Bros.

He comes across as a very relatable character and, consequently, I am a fan, due to the fact it's not the robotic and clean-cut production we're used to seeing from some of the world's best.

There is one slight problem though, Neal, I'm afraid to say your hole-in-one on your TGL debut shouldn't count... You might disagree with this sentiment, but you can't say you've had an ace when it's on a simulator.

Look, I'm not taking away anything from the shot, especially as I'm speaking as someone who is yet to taste the success of a hole-in-one.

But the fact it's happened in the virtual world, where aspects like the weather aren't factored in, let alone the pressure of every shot, doesn't warrant it counting as an official ace. You've just hit the ball three-yards, inside, into a wall, not 160-yards, outside, in ever changing conditions.

It's like when I go to my local range and play virtual golf on Toptracer. I shoot an eight-under-par 64, that doesn't mean the best round of golf I've ever produced is now that one.

I can't go around bragging that I've shot an eight-under round. It would be like me claiming that I've knocked out Mike Tyson because I did it on my Nintendo Switch.

Does A Hole-In-One Count On A Par 3 Course?

While I'm continuing to be a buzzkill, a hole-in-one also doesn't count on a par 3 course. You have 18 chances to make an ace, whereas on a properly-measured course, it's only four or five chances.

Put it this way, if you have to say the word "but" after you've said "I've had a hole-in-one," it doesn't count.

"I've had a hole-in-one, but it came on a par 3 course." No, the fact you're having to justify what is a proud moment, and clear up that it wasn't on a proper course, shows that you don't believe it should count either.

The Masters par 3 contest doesn't count towards the overall Masters hole-in-one count, so why would it anywhere else? (Image credit: Getty Images)

This may sound like sour grapes, and I suppose it kind of is, given that I haven't made an ace, but a hole-in-one should only count on a full-sized/measured golf course.

If we're going further, then it also counts in both social and competition play, ideally in the presence of company.

Knowing my luck, my first hole-in-one will be when I'm having a solo round of golf, but if an ace is made virtually, or on a par 3 course, don't try and come up to me claiming it to be a real one...